A bounty of winter squash yields delicious fall meals

As the darkest time of year sets in, nature comes to the rescue to lift us from the gloom some of us feel when Daylight Saving Time ends. When days are short, nights long and temperatures cool, it is a great time to cook those foods, typically winter crops, that require a long time on the heat.

Long, dark nights are for cooking, for gathering around the table with loved ones and for savoring the moment, the season, the flavors and the conversation. I find certain cultural requirements of the season exhausting and at times annoying, but not cooking. Sometimes I cook just because I want to, not because I am preparing a meal. I give the finished dishes away, to friends who live alone, who don’t care for cooking, who can’t currently cook or who would simply enjoy whatever I am making.

Today’s recipes are inspired by friends who have grown winter squashes this year but aren’t quite sure what to do with them. After they’ve made butternut squash soup and delicata squash puree, they start asking for recipes. I am here to help.

Winter squash sauce is delicious with pumpkin-walnut raviolis. Winter squash risotto is so tasty I have made it the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving feast more than once. Sliced and steamed winter squash with olio nuovo and good black pepper is a fabulous side dish that pleases almost everyone, including vegetarians, vegans and those who don’t eat gluten. Some experts suggest those following a KETO diet can eat winter squash, too, in moderation.

Both of these recipes are delicious and festive enough to have a place on any holiday table. The soup is elegant, complex and gorgeous. The gratin is voluptuous and rich but not overly sweet, as so many winter squash dishes are.

The slow sweating and simmering of diced winter squash creates a rich, sweet, clear broth. At times, I pour it over pumpkin-sage raviolis and serve it as a first course. Here, I pair it with what may be the best-tasting shell bean ever — locally grown marrowfats. Look for them at your farmers market and farm stands, such as Tierra Vegetables (Airport Boulevard, Santa Rosa). If you can’t get local marrowfats, use dried ones from Rancho Gordo. In a pinch, you can even use canned cannellini beans.

Winter Squash Broth with Marrowfats and Chipotle Oil

Makes 6 - 8 servings

5 pounds winter squash

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 leek, white part only, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon cumin seed, lightly toasted

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 whole chipotle

2 pounds marrowfats, preferably fresh, shelled (about 2 cups)

¾ cup (about 2 ½ ounces) dried pennette or other short pasta

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons chipotle oil (see Note below) or any olive oil seasoned with hot peppers

Cut the squash into halves or quarters, depending on the size. Scoop out the seeds and fibers and cut it into manageable pieces. Use a sharp paring knife or vegetable peeler to peel each piece of squash; cut the flesh into medium dice.

Pour the olive oil into a large pot set over medium-low heat. Add the leek and saute until limp, about four to five minutes. Decrease the heat to very low, add the squash and sweat slowly, partially covered, until the squash softens, about 50 to 60 minutes.

Add the cumin seed, black pepper and whole chipotle.

Slowly pour 3 quarts of water into the pot and increase the heat to medium. When the water boils, turn the heat to low and simmer very gently, partially covered, for 1 ½ hours. Do not stir! Strain the broth through a fine sieve, clean the pot and return the broth to the pot. Set it over medium heat and reduce by about half; there should be about 7 cups.

The soup can be prepared in advance up to this point.

To finish the soup, cook the marrowfats in boiling water until they are very tender, about 45 minutes. Cook the pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions until not quite al dente. Taste the broth and season it with salt if it seems a little flat. Add the beans and pasta, simmer gently for five minutes, cover and let rest for five minutes.

Ladle the soup in wide soup plates, drizzle with a little chipotle oil, scatter a few cilantro leaves on top and enjoy right away.

Note: To make chipotle oil, put four whole chipotles in a bottle and cover with olive oil or an unrefined corn oil. Let sit for at least two weeks.

_____

Adding potatoes to the squash in this luscious gratin cuts the sweetness so you have a wonderfully savory dish instead of something that tastes like dessert. It is excellent with sauteed greens alongside or on top.

Winter Squash, Potato and Roasted Garlic Gratin

Makes 6 - 8 servings

3 pounds winter squash, seeds and fibers removed