A delicate salad for a delicate wine

Our wine of the week, Honig Vineyard & Winery, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 52% Napa and 48% Lake County ($24), is as pretty as a spring bouquet and almost as delicate, with flavors suggesting lemon balm, lemon grass, pomelo and lime zest. The acidity is bright and snappy, and there’s just a hint of something like jalapeño, a delightful quality.

At the table, enjoy this lovely wine with an array of spring foods. It works beautifully with roasted asparagus and steamed artichokes, and you can further the match by choosing flattering condiments, such as Meyer-lemon olive oil, lemon vinaigrette and salsa verde. When we have fresh fava beans, which should be soon, this wine is ideal with fava risotto and simple fava salads.

When it comes to seafood, flounder is a fantastic match. Ceviches (as long as they’re not too hot), raw oysters, sand dabs, snapper or spaghetti alle vongole with fresh clams are outstanding companions, too. Shrimp tacos with radish salsa are a surprisingly good match.

Green olives and poached chicken are the inspirations for today’s dish, which is as subtle and as delicate as the wine. You can omit the fennel if you don’t like it or don’t have it on hand. When selecting olives, try not to choose ones with additional flavors. Just good green olives, preferably cracked, are what you want. If your only options are flavored olives, try to find those with lemon.

Green Olive Chicken Salad Makes 4 - 6 servings 6 chicken thighs Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 thyme sprig 2 slices fresh ginger, each about the size of a quarter 1 large fennel bulb, trimmed 8 ounces cracked green olives, pitted 2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley 1 teaspoon minced oregano 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil Set the chicken on a clean work surface and season it all over with salt and pepper. Set it in a deep saute pan, such as an All-Clad saucier, and cover with water by at least 3 inches. Set over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cover the pan and remove it from the heat. Let sit for 30 minutes. Use tongs to transfer the chicken thighs to a plate and let cool. When the thighs are cool enough to handle, pull off the skin and transfer it to the pot with the cooking liquid. Pull or cut as much meat as you can from the bone. (To make a chicken stock, add the bones to the pot, set over medium heat and simmer until the cooking liquid is reduced by half. Remove from the heat and, when cool, strain into a clean container and discard the other ingredients. Store in the refrigerator for 2 or 3 days and in the freezer for up to a few months. Use in soups, stews, risottos and whenever you need a light chicken stock.) Set a wide and shallow bowl near your work surface. Cut the fennel into very thin crosswise slices and spread them over the bottom of the bowl. Tear the meat (don’t cut it) into medium pieces and put it into a medium mixing bowl. Add the olives, parsley and oregano and toss together with a fork. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with the olive oil and toss again. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.