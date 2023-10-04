Ethel the Glamour Tort, @etheltheglamourtort on Instagram, is a tortoise influencer living her best life in Sonoma, made even better by a new “dream yard” funded in part by donations from her followers.

At just 7 years old, her owners, Kasey and Dan Arwin, already think she’s on track to weigh 200 pounds, which is big, even for the third largest tortoise breed on the planet. While that doesn’t stop her from striking pose after pose for her 250,000 followers, it has caused her to outgrow her previous pen.

The Arwins have been building Ethel her “dream yard” in the back of their new home for the past few months, and they’re busy adding all the final touches to ensure she has everything she needs before winter.

To pay for the yard renovations, the Arwins sought donations from the tortoise’s large fan base, many of whom were happy to contribute.

“It’s been really cool to see how many people feel ownership of Ethel with us,” Kasey said. “It’s really heartwarming to have people care this much.”

The owners knew when they moved into their old home on First Street West that they’d eventually have to find a new place, in part, because of Ethel’s growing size.

She was purchased as a baby in 2016 from a breeder in Florida when the Arwins couldn’t find a suitable adoption option. Kasey always wanted a tortoise, and when it came time to select a breed, she thought “go big or go home.”

Sulcate tortoises like Ethel are the biggest breed that is allowed to be kept as a pet. But when she first arrived, she could fit in the palm of a hand.

Immediately captivated, Kasey started posting Ethel’s photos on Instagram. After a while, Kasey got the tortoise her own account.

“I just needed somewhere to dump all the photos of this cute, tiny tortoise I have,” Kasey said.

Kasey has a background in fashion design and, using Ethel as her muse, she started to make costumes and backdrops for her pet. That included an oversized fuzzy cap that covers her shell like a hat, or a towel wrap for beach days.

As Ethel grew, so did her following.

In 2020, she had around 43,000 followers on Instagram when she was invited to be the “Pet of the Week” on “Good Morning America.”

The TV appearances catapulted her into social media stardom.

The Arwin family is also growing, the couple is expecting their first child later this year, so the decision to move into a bigger place was an easy one.

Ethel’s new yard is roughly four times the size of their previous one. Though she always had free reign to roam through the interior and exterior of their home, bigger is better for this glamorous tortoise.

According to Kasey, tortoises aren’t big on toys, so the enrichment activities in their enclosures are centered around their environment.

It’s important for Ethel to have a dynamic space, where she can crawl over rocky terrain, lay on and eat soft grass, climb stairs and sit in her pond. She also likes to push things around from time to time.

The Arwins believe it’s Ethel’s approachable personality that makes her a star.

According to Kasey, a common misconception people have is that tortoises are boring and don’t do much, lacking the personal qualities of more traditional house pets. Ethel is happy to prove that's not the case.

“I’m always really surprised at how friendly she is,” Kasey said. “It’s surprising how much personality a tortoise has.”

Ethel’s Instagram isn’t just full of cute photos, the couple also posts information about how to properly care for a pet like Ethel, which her followers love because they enjoy seeing her get “the princess treatment” she deserves.

The Arwins are still working to outfit Ethel’s shed with electricity and would like to upgrade the pond she loves so much, so they’re still accepting donations on Instagram.

As far as becoming a big sister, the Arwins think Ethel will love spending time with the newest member of the family. Not only does she get along great with kids, but Ethel is also best friends with their pet rabbit, Otis, so she’s used to high energy around the house.

“It’s going to be an interesting childhood for a kid to grow up with this giant tortoise in their house,” Kasey said.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.