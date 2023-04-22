A garden at every home: Sonoma County initiative helps people grow their own food

When Ammon Jordon was a kid, he wanted to one day make a difference. He didn’t know how — until his calling came to him in the unlikely world of gardening.

“I grew up always knowing I was going to make an impact,” said Jordon, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student. “I don’t really know how to explain it. I just knew that I was going to.”

He held onto that ambition and remained open to the universe as he awaited his calling, which would be to create the Neighborhood Gardening Initiative, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit with the lofty goal of putting a garden at every home.

His fledgling group teaches others how to raise their own food and build networks and systems to help people share their homegrown bounty.

In the years since he launched the initiative, he and a group of supporters and volunteers have installed 14 gardens free of charge, including helping rehabilitate a garden at Petaluma’s La Tercera School.

Their gardens offer modest gateways to growing food for people who may not have the funds, the knowledge, the physical ability or the vision to do it themselves.

The group has slowly built a support network and gathered donations, both in dollars and in-kind, to move their home gardening movement forward. They’ve partnered with Santa Rosa Junior College students to develop an app to help people locate community gardens and people with fresh produce to share.

On Saturday, in honor of Earth Day, Community Market is sponsoring — with the support of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition — a Market to Market Bike Ride to raise money for the Neighborhood Garden Initiative. The ride starts at Community Market on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa and ends at the Sebastopol Community Market on Sebastopol Avenue. But cyclists looking for a shorter hop can start or end or just stop by without a bicycle at Savita Wilder’s midway point garden at 4451 Miles Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Cyclists will start gearing up at 9:30 a.m. in Santa Rosa where there will be flowers to decorate bikes and baseball cards and pins to attach to spokes. The 10-mile route will follow the Joe Rodota Trail into Sebastopol.

There is no fee for the ride, which will be followed by a dine and donate party at Sebastopol Community Market from noon to 4 p.m. Emerisa Gardens will be on hand with plants for sale and Golden State Cider will have cool refreshments.

At the 5-mile point is Wilde’s garden, serving as a way station. The 81-year-old gardener is a supporter of the initiative, acting as a mentor and teacher for Jordon and other volunteers to learn more about gardening. Her Bulb Bliss Garden, where she grows flowers from bulbs and maintains a farm stand (she will have veggie starts Saturday) on her 1 1/3-acre property, serves as an outdoor classroom.

“They’ll be coming down the Joe Rodota Trail and doing a little side trip to our place, which is very close. And that’s where Community Market will provide all kinds of refreshments for them,” she said. “People can help themselves and wander around if they have any curiosity.”

Wilde appreciates the intergenerational aspect of the Neighborhood Garden Initiative, where she works with others who are much younger.

“It’s a great partnership,” she said. “The talk among us is just fabulous. I get to see what they’re all about, and they get to see what older people are all about.”

It started with a book

The seed for the project was planted back in 2011 when Jordon was working as a clerk at Whole Foods. Having grown up in a single-parent household where food was three squares but basic, and where fresh produce was not a staple, he found himself agog at the array of fruits and vegetables, many he had never seen before.

“I was just getting a real feel for where food came from. I remember, specifically, the Buddha’s hand (a yellow, long-fingered citrus fruit), and thinking, what is this? It was insane to me that this thing really grows,” he said. ”I was struck by the newness and excitement of seeing food for the first time.“

His awakening to the wonders of fresh food inspired him to write a children’s book, “Welcome to Balloon City,” about a little girl who goes to an eco-city made of balloons and learns how to recycle and make compost and grow farm to table. She returns home to build a community garden with her neighbors.

The book is available through the Sonoma County Library, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

“What the book is talking about is what we’re bringing to real life and that is the idea that everyone should have access to real food and everyone should have access to a garden and be able to grow their own food,” said Amelia Harvey, a special-education classroom assistant in Mill Valley.