Sebastopol

See all the decked halls in Holiday Home Tour

It’s like an invitation to multiple open house parties. The Holiday Home Tour slated for Saturday in Sebastopol offers an open door to five different homes, all done up for Christmas.

Each home on the self-guided tour has a different theme, from a modern Scandinavian farmhouse to a home with decorations that celebrate three generations of firefighters in the family.

The cost is $40 for general admission and $10 for kids. Homes will be open for drop-in guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase tickets online at SebastopolHolidayHomeTour.com.

The sponsor Pleasant Hill Christian School is holding an Artisan Boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The boutique is filled with handcrafted items for the home and for gifts. 1782 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol; 707-823-5868

Santa Rosa

Glean tips on holiday floral design at talk

For those who want to up their game when it comes to holiday flower decorating, the Santa Rosa Garden Club is happy to share some tips.

Club member Cheryl Feuerborn and several members of the Floral Arranging Guild will create decorative arrangements at their next meeting, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The public is invited to watch and gather ideas for doing it themselves or to buy one of the arrangements. The meeting will take place at Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., in Santa Rosa.

