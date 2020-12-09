Get into the holiday spirit with cooking classes, wine tastings

ONLINE

Bricoleur offers free holiday cooking classes

Bricoleur Vineyards invites families and friends to get into the holiday spirit during two free online cooking classes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

Santa will be sharing some of his favorite recipes, including Snowman Pizzas on Dec. 13 and a minty holiday cookie on Dec. 20.

Go to bricoleurvineyards.com/collection/events before each class to find the ingredient list, equipment needed and a Zoom link.

NAPA VALLEY

Passport to Winter in the Wineries

The 11th annual Winter in the Wineries Passport program, featuring tastings at 15 wineries in Calistoga, Lake County, Pope Valley and St. Helena, will run through Feb. 7, 2021.

The passports cost $60 per person and include free wine tastings at participating wineries, complimentary corkage at participating restaurants and discounts at various lodging providers, spas and shops in Calistoga.

Participating wineries include Beringer, Boatique, Chateau Montelena, Clos Pegase, Fults Family Vineyards, Girard, Hans Fahden and Madrigal Family Winery.

To order your passport, go to visitcalistoga.com and click on Calistoga Winter in the Wineries Passport.

SANTA ROSA

Paradise Ridge offers business tastings, gifts

To accommodate holiday gift-giving for businesses, Paradise Ridge Winery is offering a few virtual wine packages to help companies connect their employees.

Options to lift holiday spirits include blind tastings, Rockpile AVA Kits and customized at-home tastings with the winemaker.

One week lead time is required so that wines and tasting instructions arrive on time.

Paradise Ridge also can provide corporate gifts that include a curated wine selection, personalized notes and a holiday entertaining leaflet.

For more details on tastings and gifts, email ashley@prwinery.com

SONOMA COUNTY

Copperfield’s presents cookbook author Deborah Madison

Vegetable guru Deborah Madison will converse with Rachel Khong about her new memoir, “An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in an online event presented by Copperfield’s Books.

Madison started out as the chef at Greens Restaurant in San Francisco and spent 20 years as an ordained Buddhist priest.

In her memoir, she tells her story, and the story of the vegetarian movement, for the first time. “An Onion in My Pocket” spans her childhood in Big Ag in Northern California through her stint at the Chez Panisse kitchen as well as the birth of food TV through the age of green markets.

To register, go to copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Events.

ST. HELENA

Markham offers wine tastings all winter

Markham Napa Valley Vineyards will offer outdoor wine tastings this winter at covered outdoor patio lounges with fire pits and heat lamps.

The tastings include Sips & Chips, which pairs house-made potato chips with four wines ($45); A Taste of Place, which offers an immersive trip through Napa Valley in a glass with four estate wines ($55), and the Markham Classic Flight, a do-it-yourself, customized tasting flight of four wines ($35).

You also can host a Virtual Wine Tasting party by ordering wines to be delivered and booking a private guide ($113, plus shipping).

The tasting room is open for outdoor tastings by reservation. To schedule: 707-963-5292. or markhamvineyards.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56