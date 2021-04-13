How to enjoy Library Wine Tastings Month in Sonoma County

SONOMA VALLEY

Library Wine Tastings featured in April

During the month of April, the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance is promoting Library Wine Tastings Month at more than 25 participating wineries.

Library tastings are a fascinating exercise for the palate, as they demonstrate aging ability and provide a window into Sonoma Valley’s rich winemaking legacy.

Library Wine Tastings Month offers and experiences can be found at sonomavalleywine.com/sonoma-valley-presents/library-wine-tasting.

In May, the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance will focus on Spring Release Wines.

FORESTVILLE

Enriquez Estate launches Brunch series

Enriquez Estate Wines will hold its third annual Brunch in the Vineyards series once a month through September, featuring guest chefs and local musicians.

The brunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Sundays and take place entirely outdoors. Upcoming chefs include Perkins Catering Co. on April 18, May 16 and Sept. 26 and SoCo Paella on June 13, July 25 and Aug. 29.

The events will follow all health and safety protocols and necessary precautions. Cost is $50, including brunch, wine and live music.

To reserve, go to enriquezwines.com and click on Wine Shop. 5960 Eastside Road.

The winery also is offering fun Mother’s Day packages, including a Wine, Flowers & Dessert Box for delivery that includes a bottle of Enriquez Estate Tempranillo Rosé, a flower arrangement by Bloom Event Co. and a dessert box by Wine Country Feasts. Cost is $125, including delivery in Sonoma County only. The package has an add-on virtual wine tasting with winemaker Cecilia Enriquez at noon on May 9 for a total of $175. Deadline to order to receive in time for Mother’s Day is April 26. To order, go to enriquezwines.com and click on Wine Shop.

HEALDSBURG

J Vineyards offers dinner with wine

Chef Carl Shelton of J Vineyards and Winery will be cooking up a special dinner to-go on April 24 featuring three courses and three bottles of wine.

The menu includes Scallop and Crawfish Stuffed Squid, Rosemary and Star Anise Braised Lamb Shank and Rhubarb Pie. The wines include the 2018 Estate Pinot Gris, the 2013 Vintage Brut Rosé and the 2018 Noir Collection Edition No. 3 Pinot Noir, a prerelease wine.

Cost is $265 for two people, with three bottles of wine, or $335 for four people, with three bottles of wine. To purchase, call 707-431-5430. For more information, go to jwine.com and click on Visit, then Events.

PETALUMA

Bodega Bay Oyster Co. opens Bodega Cellars

Bodega Bay Oyster Company has opened Bodega Cellars, a wine bar adjacent to the shellfish shop, for bay-to-bottle pairings of freshly shucked Miyagi and Kumamoto oysters with bubbles and sauvignon blanc.

The wine bar offers tastings of wine, cider and spritzers by the glass or the flight, plus oyster pairing flights and small bites such as seafood chowder, smoked salmon on a half bagel or platters of fresh, raw oysters.

Family owned and operated since 1985, Bodega Bay Oyster Company features sustainably farmed oysters, clams and mussels sold daily alongside a curated selection of local goods.

The shellfish shop and wine bar are located at 12830 Valley Ford Road. bodegabayoyster.com or 707-876-3010.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56