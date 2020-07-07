A la carte: Food and wine fun for early July

SANTA ROSA

Take home barbecue to benefit Sonoma County Farm Bureau

Due to COVID-19, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau is unable to host its annual Love of the Land event supporting and celebrating the local farm community.

However, ag supporters can still enjoy a socially distanced barbecue by preordering a dinner for four or eight people to pick up or have delivered on July 16. Ordering deadline is July 8.

Each dinner includes a whole tri-tip roast, Lombardi’s BBQ Baked Beans, Franco American Garlic Bread, Lori Bianchi’s Pasta Salad and chocolate chip cookies from Costeaux Bakery.

Dinner for four is $65; dinner for eight is $125 and includes a bottle of Sonoma County wine. You can add on a Kozlowski Apple or Three Berry pie for $19.

To order: 707-544-5575. Pickup is 3 to 7 p.m. July 16 at 3589 Westwind Blvd. Delivery costs $15 and is from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 by location. sonomafb.org

SONOMA

Ramekins pops up on weekends at Cornerstone Sonoma

Ramekins Culinary is offering a pop-up eatery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Cornerstone Sonoma.

The catering company will offer artisan pizza, craft cocktails, beer and wine to people who want to walk the gardens, stop to shop and view the Salvador Dali Exhibit at the new SBHG Gallery. The exhibit is free.

Cornerstone is located at 23570 Arnold Drive.

SONOMA COUNTY

Change in hours at Oliver’s Markets

Oliver’s Markets in Windsor, Santa Rosa and Cotati are once again open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for produce, baked goods, deli items and natural foods shopping.

Seniors (over 60) and immune-compromised customers can shop exclusively from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the stores, which offer a wide selection of locally produced food, beer and wine.

The senior discount is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

Social distancing and safety procedures are in place at the stores, and no reusable bags are allowed. To view the store’s modified weekly ad, featuring seasonal specials and discounts, go to oliversmarket.com

