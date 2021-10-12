Healdsburg Crush returns this October

HEALDSBURG

Healdsburg Crush returns to the Plaza

Healdsburg Crush, a pouring of limited-production chardonnay, pinot noir and sparkling wine by 60 Sonoma County wineries, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the downtown Plaza.

The event also will feature a silent auction with wine-related lots and a raffle to win a variety of prizes.

The wine tasting costs $90, with all the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. To reserve: healdsburgcrush.com

ONLINE

Take a fermentation journey with Sandor Katz

Sandor Katz, fermentation guru and bestselling author, will talk about his latest book at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, as part of the Copperfield’s Books virtual program.

Katz will discuss “Fermentation Journeys: Recipes, Techniques and Traditions from Around the World” and demonstrate from his home kitchen and answer questions. Through workshops he has held around the world, Katz has helped launch a revival of the fermentation arts.

The event is free with a purchase of the new book. General admission is $5, which can go toward the purchase of the book.

To reserve: copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Events.

ONLINE

Dorie Greenspan releases new cookbook

Baking expert Dorie Greenspan, the author of 13 cookbooks that have won numerous awards, will talk about her newest book at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 as part of the Copperfield’s Books online series.

In “Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple,” Greenspan provides accessible yet sophisticated recipes for everything from Berry Biscuits to Apple Pie with browned butter and a S’mores Ice Cream Cake with velvety chocolate sauce, salty peanuts and toasted marshmallows.

Greenspan is the author of “Dorie’s Cookies,” a 2017 James Beard award winner for Best Baking and Dessert book; “Around My French Table,” a New York Times bestseller that was named Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals; “Baking Chez Moi,” also a Times bestseller; and “Baking: From My Home to Yours,” a James Beard award winner.

Greenspan will be discussing her book with Jackie Burrell, senior features editor for the Bay Area News Group, which includes the Mercury News and East Bay Times.

The event is free. To register: copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Events.

SAN FRANCISCO

M.F. K. Fisher dinner to benefit Last House

Friends of M.F.K. Fisher and film lovers will gather at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Foreign Cinema Restaurant in San Francisco for small bites, Fisher’s signature cocktail and wines from the Wine Snob in Glen Ellen.

A panel moderated by Clark Wolf will discuss Fisher’s life, her contribution to the contemporary food scene and why her lens on life remains relevant today.

The panel includes chef and author John Ash, food writer Jerry DiVecchio, Fisher’s daughter Kennedy Golden and filmmaker Gregory Bezat, who is working on a film about Fisher called “The Art of Eating.”

Tickets are $200, to benefit the completion of Bezat’s film and the restoration, repair and maintenance of Last House in Glen Ellen, where Fisher lived and worked for the last two decades of her life.

Tickets include a copy of the “Foreign Cinema” cookbook autographed by chef/owners Gayle Pirie and John Clark.

To reserve: egret.org and click on Event Calendar. Proof of vaccination and an ID is required. 2534 Mission St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56