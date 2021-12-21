Winter WINEland, wild mushroom foraging to look forward to in 2022

SONOMA COUNTY

Winter WINEland weekend returns in January

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County will present Winter WINEland from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16 at 54 wineries, with reservations required at each winery.

The tasting weekend is a chance to meet winemakers and taste new releases and limited-production wines. Reservations will be available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., allowing each party to visit up to four wineries a day.

Each winery will allow 60 minutes for tasting three or four of their wines. (The extra 30 minutes before the next appointment is allotted for travel time to the next winery.)

Seven wineries will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to taste: Amista Vineyards, Carol Shelton Wines, J. Rickards Winery, Meeker Vineyard, Mengler Family Winery, Notre Vue Winery & Estate and Selby Winery.

Tickets are $120 for the weekend, $70 for Saturday only, $60 for Sunday only, $10 for the weekend as a designated driver and $5 for a one-day designated driver.

A handful of wineries will hold a happy hour or wine reception Friday evening, and several wineries will have events on Monday. For reservations and updated information, go to wineroad.com and click on events.

SANTA ROSA

French cooking for kids at Sur la Table

Sur la Table is offering a five-day Kids’ Winter Series of classes for young chefs ages 7 to 11 at 1 p.m. daily from Monday to Dec. 31.

Students will learn how to make tarts, sweet and savory crêpes, omelets, madeleines and more. They’ll also learn kitchen skills such as knife handling, how to read and follow recipes, how to measure and mix and the importance of kitchen safety.

The cost is $249 per child. To register, go to surlatable.com, click on cooking classes and then in-store-cooking-classes. Sur la Table is located at 2323 Magowan Drive in Montgomery Village.

HEALDSBURG

Mushroom foraging adventures in new year

The North Bay is one of the best places in the world to find wild mushrooms, and after the winter rains, it’s one of the best times to forage for chanterelles, black trumpets, lion’s mane, hedgehogs and other incredible edible fungi.

Relish Culinary Adventures will host a Wild Mushroom Foray and Lunch at Notre Vue Winery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 and Feb. 5 with forager David Campbell and Chef Julie Schreiber.

Guests must register in groups of at least two people who will sit together for lunch. The four-course menu includes a Rustic Tart with Maitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Chevre; Winter Green Salad with Side-by-side-by-side Wild Mushroom Tastes; a Wild Mushroom and Duck Cassoulet with Roasted Winter Greens; and Chocolate Cake with Candy Cap Crème Anglaise and Candy Cap Rum Whipped Cream.

Cost is $194, including three glasses of wine per participant over 21 years old.

Separately, Relish Culinary Adventures will host a Wild Mushroom Foray and demonstration lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Feb. 26 with Campbell and Schreiber.

The foraging expeditions will take place at hillside locations that have yet to be determined, followed by the cooking demo and lunch at the Relish Culinary Center in Healdsburg.

Guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for this event, as participants will be unmasked during the cooking demonstration and lunch. Cost is $174. To register, go to relishculinary.com and click on list of classes.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56