Wine events, cooking classes and new openings this spring

HEALDSBURG

New food, wine event coming to Healdsburg

Tickets are now on sale for the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, a first-time event set for May 20-22 featuring top wineries and restaurants such as The Matheson and Single Thread.

Events include parties, panel discussions, barbecues, lunches and dinners, a country music concert, chef demonstrations and a grand tasting on the Healdsburg Plaza. Local chefs who are participating include Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread, Duskie Estes of Farm to Pantry, Douglas Keane of Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Traci des Jardins of Public House in San Francisco, Casey Thompson of Folktable in Sonoma and Dustin Valette of The Matheson and Valette.

Among the event’s many guest chefs will be Food Network star Maneet Chauhan, Food & Wine culinary director-at-large Justin Chapple, Los Angeles chef/owner Ray Garcia and “Top Chef” winner Stephanie Izard.

General admission is $200 and includes the Vinters Plaza Grand Tasting and the Sips and Sliders event at the Healdsburg Bar & Grill on May 21, with other add-on options. The VIP package costs $2,500 and includes the kickoff lunch and welcome celebration on May 20, four events on May 21 and a farewell lunch on May 22, with other add-on options. Ultra-VIP tickets are $3,700 and include the welcome celebration on May 20, seven events on May 21 and a farewell event on May 22, including exclusives for Ultra-VIP ticket holders only. You also can buy tickets for individual events (a la carte).

Events will be held at The Matheson, Montage Healdsburg and The Madrona along with well-known wineries such as Kendall-Jackson Estate and Gardens, Jordan Winery Estate, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Dutton Ranch and Stonestreet Mountain.

For reservations and more information, go to healdsburgwineandfood.com.

RUTHERFORD

Cakebread hosts monthly cooking classes

Chefs at Cakebread Cellars will hold a Cooking with Cakebread class at the ranch in Rutherford once a month through April.

The classes take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The class on Feb. 11 and 12 will be geared to couples, with the theme “For the Love of Foodies: Cooking for Two.” The Feb. 18 and 19 class will take a trip to New Orleans for “Recipes from the Big Easy.” On March 11, participants will cook “Comfort Food with a Twist.” And on April 29 and 30 will be a “Sauces Workshop.”

The classes will be held in the Winery House Kitchen and are open to the public by reservation, with a maximum of 12 participants each day. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before the class will be required for everyone.

The cost of each class is $275, including a tour of the winery and gardens, an appetizer reception, a three-course lunch paired with wine, an apron and a booklet of recipes and wine notes from the day. To reserve, go to cakebread.com/events.

Cakebread Cellars is located at 8300 St. Helena Highway.

SANTA ROSA

Vintners Resort reopens River Vine Restaurant

The smell of bacon and fresh-brewed coffee will be in the air at the River Vine Restaurant at Vintners Resort starting today, when it reopens to the public after being closed for nearly two years.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and breakfast only from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday,

River Vine Restaurant first opened in July 2017 but was forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so happy to finally be able to reopen the doors of River Vine,” said Percy Brandon, general manager of Vintners Resort. “We look forward to hosting our regulars and welcoming new guests to our daytime dining oasis.”

The new River Vine menu is a collaboration between the resort’s executive chef, Thomas Schmidt, and pastry chef, Casey Stone, who also manages the restaurant’s back of the house.

New breakfast additions include Mini Cinnamon Sugared Donuts with an Applejack Custard Sauce and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes made with Bellwether Farms Ricotta and served with a huckleberry compote.

For lunch, a classic grilled cheese sandwich made with Village Bakery sourdough and Valley Ford Creamery Highway 1 Cheese is served with a housemade Tomato Soup for dunking. Lighter options include a Whole Leaf Caesar Salad or a Roasted Beet Salad, and heartier dishes include Spaghetti Bolognese and Prime Angus Beef Burgers (or Beyond Burgers) served on a Costeaux Bakery Brioche Bun. Stone’s Pie of the Day served a la mode provides a sweet ending to the meal.

Reservations aren’t necessary but can be made by calling 707- 575-7350 or visiting vintnersresort.com/river-vine.

Vintners Resort is located at 4350 Barnes Road.

YOUNTVILLE

La Calenda offers Super Bowl specials

Thomas Keller’s La Calenda restaurant will present some festive specials for the Big Game on Feb. 13 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

La Calendar Chef de Cuisine Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, has created a Super Bowl menu that includes the Alitas (5 adobo-marinated jumbo wings), Fundido de Salsa Verde con Papas y Chayote, Coctel de Camaron and the Gringa (open-faced quesadilla, slow roasted pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro and Chihuahua cheese).

Half-price cocktails and beer pitchers will be available. For takeout, choose from Chicken Tinga and Carnitas catering boxes, Alitas wings, El Chefe beer and half-gallons of margaritas available via Toast and DoorDash.

You can make reservations for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Resy.com. The Super Bowl game will be televised on four TVs in the front patio, bar, main dining room and private dining room.

La Calenda is located at 6518 Washington St. 833-682-8226.

