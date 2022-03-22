This local cheese named one of the 20 best in the world

SANTA ROSA

Artisan cheese festival returns to fairgrounds

The California Artisan Cheese Festival will make its in-person return in May for a one-day event where guests will be able to sample more than 100 award-winning cheeses and other artisan products.

The Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Event Center. This year the festival will expand to include the outdoor Shade Park, where there will be live entertainment by the Sonoma County-based jazz band King Street Giants.

For the last two years, organizers held the festival as an online event in order to continue supporting artisan cheesemakers and farmers during the pandemic. By offering the same number of tickets but providing a much larger space to gather, they hope visitors will feel they can comfortably and safely sample cheese and other goodies from a variety of vendors.

“The Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace has always been considered the ‘grand finale’ of the festival,” said Judy Groverman-Walker, event producer of the California Artisan Cheese Festival. “Because this fan-favorite event gives local cheese enthusiasts the opportunity to not only taste but also purchase new, limited-production and rare artisan cheeses ... we thought this would be the best event for folks to show their support of local food purveyors.”

Early-entry tickets (11 a.m.) are $75; general admission tickets are $60. Child tickets are $30 for kids 5 to 12 years old. For tickets, go to artisancheesefestival.com.

POINT REYES

TomaTruffle named one of world’s top 20 cheeses

The biennial World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier this month named TomaTruffle of Point Reyes Farmstead as a World’s Top 20 Cheese among this year’s 2,978 entries competing in 141 categories.

During the judging, a team of 53 internationally renowned dairy experts from 16 nations evaluated cheese, butter and yogurt through visual inspection and sensory evaluation. TomaTruffle initially won in its category of semisoft flavored cheese, garnering a score of 99.25 out of 100, which put it in contention to be considered as a World’s Top 20 Cheese.

A secondary evaluation and scoring of all 141 first-place winners led to TomaTruffle being named as one of the World’s Top 20 Cheeses, the only cheese from California to win that recognition this year.

“Our team’s goal is that every wheel contains the perfect mix of creamy texture and rich butter notes in the cheese, enhanced by the balance of earthy flavors from Sabatino Italian truffles,” said Kuba Hemmerling, vice president of operations at Point Reyes Farmstead. “The gratification that our efforts have been rewarded is awesome.”

The World Championship Cheese Contest, which started in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world. For complete results, go to WorldChampionCheese.org.

FORESTVILLE

A La Heart rises again as grab-and-go kitchen

A La Heart Kitchen in the former Forestville Pizza spot at 6490 Mirabel Road is offering espresso, pastries and takeout food. In February, the cafe added a store with all kinds of foodie gifts, from local food products to ceramics.

The cafe spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner has a few tables outside in the sun. Customers also can take the food home or out on a picnic at a winery or on the coast. The cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but hours are expected to expand soon.

Chief of Operations Mariana Krambs Belew took over A La Heart Catering in Santa Rosa in 2015 from her mother, Deborah Rodgers, who founded the company in 1982 in Duncans Mills. Belew closed the Railroad Square kitchen in March 2020, after the pandemic hit, but continued the catering business.

A La Heart Kitchen continues to offer off-premise catering. 707-527-7555. alaheart.com

