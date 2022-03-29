Derby Day, Garagiste Festival and lots of spring winery events

SANTA ROSA

Kendall-Jackson will host a gala Kentucky Derby party from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 7 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens to benefit Sonoma County’s Meals on Wheels program operated by the Council on Aging.

Derby Day festivities include a large-screen viewing of Kentucky Derby races, on-the-spot betting, fashion contests and an onsite milliner creating unique hats. There also will be Derby-inspired Southern cuisine paired with award-winning Kendall-Jackson wines, including the preferred wine of the Derby, the Kendall-Jacksoun and Kentucky Derby commemorative 2020 chardonnay and 2019 cabernet sauvignon.

There will also be mint juleps showcasing the Straight Bourbon Whiskey of Young & Yonder Spirits, an artisan craft distillery in Healdsburg. Seismic Brewing Company of Sebastopol will pour new-release brews, and local restaurant partners will offer small bites and sweet treats from Ferrero Rocher.

Kendall-Jackson founder Jess Jackson ignited his lifelong dream in 2005, when he and wife Barbara Banke established Stonestreet Farm on premium farmland in the famous Bluegrass hills of Lexington, Kentucky. Stonestreet has since enjoyed racing Thoroughbred horses in the Kentucky Derby; Curlin finished third in 2007 and Good Magic finished second in 2018.

Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase: kj.com/events/kentucky-derby-party. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is located at 5007 Fulton Road.

SONOMA

Garagiste Festival returns to Sonoma April 30

The Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure will return to the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall on April 30, offering access to the region’s best hard-to-find wines from over 40 micro-production commercial wineries from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lodi, Sierra Foothills and Livermore.

Of this year’s 40-plus wineries, 17 are new to the Garagiste Festival, including Accenti Wines, Amrita Cellars, Boete Winery, Box Wine Company, Brueskok Cellars, Cazadero Winery, Cormorant Cellars, Forgotten Union Wines, Guererro Fernandez Wines, Kobler Estate, Lussier Wine Co., Read Holland Wines, Rondure Wines, Stringer Cellars, Terre et Sang, The Grenachista Wine Co. and Wild Rising Wines.

The Garagiste Festival premiered in 2011 and is the nation’s only festival to showcase the wines of micro-production commercial “garagiste” winemakers. It expanded to Sonoma in 2018 to highlight the wines of Sonoma County and surrounding AVAs, as well as other small-production wineries from Northern California. The festival highlights under-the-radar, innovative, commercial winemakers who handcraft 1,500 cases or less of wine.

The VIP Rare and Reserve Tasting will feature library, club-only or reserve wines, only being poured during the first hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. The Grand Tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. will feature more than 150 wines, plus cheese and charcuterie, along with food samples from local artisan vendors.

A silent wine auction will be held to support the Garagiste Scholarship at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to help fund the future of California winemaking.

Tickets are $75-$100, or $10 for designated drivers. To reserve: garagistefestival.com and click on the Sonoma event. The Veterans Building is located at 126 First St. W.

CLOVERDALE

Farm to Pantry offers free drive-in film, clinic

Farm to Pantry, a nonprofit that gleans excess produce to feed people with food insecurity, will hold a free vaccine clinic and drive-in screening of 2021’s “Encanto” from Walt Disney Animation Studios on April 9 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, where participants can order dinner from food trucks and receive gifts of CSA boxes, produce, sanitizer and masks.

The film will begin around 8 p.m., when the sun starts to set. There are 90 car spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs.

The film screening and food giveaway will be held in conjunction with Alexander Valley Film Society, Corazón Healdsburg, La Familia Sana and the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County.

For more information, go to farmtopantry.org.

HEALDSBURG

Events return to Bacchus Landing this spring

Bacchus Landing has announced the return of on-premise events starting this spring as well as the opening of a new winery tasting room, The Setting, that brings the number of wineries at the Bacchus Landing collective to seven.

The Setting is a collection of luxury wines created by friends Jeff Cova, Noah McMahon and winemaker Jesse Katz. The tasting room offers several customer experiences such as The Setting Wines Experience, The Oakville Vertical Experience, The Alexander Valley Vertical Experience and The Single Vineyard Experience.