SRJC Bakery reopens, with pastries and more from culinary students

HEALDSBURG

Farmers’ Market opens with new food producers

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will open its Saturday market from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 16 through Dec. 17 in the West Plaza parking lot. There will be several new farms, new food producers and the return of live music at this year’s market.

Farmers markets are often testing grounds for new businesses, so you often can find new and unusual products not available elsewhere. It’s also an ideal place to connect with friends and neighbors and enjoy a Saturday brunch.

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market has a program called Market Match for low-income shoppers that matches Snap/EBT dollars with vouchers for free fruits and vegetables.

The Tuesday Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 17 on the downtown Plaza and run through Oct. 25.

For more information, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org. Phone: 707-824-8717.

SONOMA COUNTY

Gateway to Wine Road offers hourly tastings

Wine Road — Northern Sonoma County will host Gateway to Wine Road event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at 34 wineries.

At the wine-tasting event, which celebrates Sonoma County Wine Month, you can meet winemakers and taste limited-production wines and new releases.

Reservations are required at each winery. Time slots are on the hour at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., which allows 40 minutes to taste and 20 minutes to drive to the next winery. Participants can visit up to five wineries per day.

This year, you need to book reservations in advance. Once booked, reservations cannot be changed.

Tickets are $100 for the weekend and $5 for designated drivers (plus tax and service fees). To reserve, go to wineroad.com and click on Gateway to Wine Road.

SANTA ROSA

Zelma Long to appear at Paradise Ridge Winery

The Sonoma County Wine Library Association will celebrate acclaimed winemaker Zelma Long at 7 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Ridge Winery.

In 1970, winemaker Mike Grgich convinced Long to put her studies on hold while she was a student at UC Davis and join him at Robert Mondavi Winery. She went on to become president of Simi Winery and eventually returned to Napa Valley to serve as executive vice president at Domaine Chandon.

In 1997, she and her husband, Philip Freese, cofounded Vilafonte Wine Estate in South Africa. However, the winemaker still calls Sonoma County home.

At the event, the association will screen their newest Visual Oral History video about the winemaker, followed by an informal Q&A session with Long. The video interviews are produced by Jeff Davis, host of the radio show “On the Wine Road.”

Tickets are $40, including two glasses of Paradise Ridge wine. To purchase, go to sonomawinelibraryassn.org.

HEALDSBURG

Maison Porcella pop-up at Lioco tasting room

Maison Porcella, which has sold French-style charcuterie at farmers markets and wineries since 2018, will be serving a pop-up brunch featuring Croque Monsieur, the famous ham and cheese sandwich, at the Lioco tasting room for the next two months.

The sandwiches will be available starting this Sunday. Other dates include April 17 and every Sunday in May.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for eating on-site or to-go orders, which can be reheated at home. Wine pairing starts at noon.

Lioco Wine Tasting Room is located at 125 Matheson St. For more information, go to maisonporcella.com.

SANTA ROSA

SRJC Bakery to reopen after two years

The Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Bakery in the Burdo Culinary Arts Center will reopen Thursday after a two-year closure due to the pandemic.

The SRJC Bakery sells a variety of freshly baked artisan bread, pastries, cookies and cakes made by students in the school’s baking and pastry program. Bakery items change weekly, reflecting the students’ training.

“Our students can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for our bakery customers,” said baking and pastry chef and instructor Cindy Mushet. “They love making their creations knowing they will be appreciated and enjoyed by the public.”

Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Customers can buy items for takeout or enjoy them on the culinary center’s patio.

Bakery hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, through May 20.

The SRJC Bakery is at 1670 Mendocino Ave., directly across from the Santa Rosa campus. The Culinary Café is scheduled to reopen in September.

For more information, go to culinary.santarosa.edu.

SEBASTOPOL

Gypsy Cafe serving special Easter brunches

The Gypsy Cafe will serve an Easter weekend brunch on April 16 and 17, including their signature Eggs Benedict and specials such as Avocado Toast with two eggs and Chicken Fried Pork Chop with two eggs and potato cake, smothered in sausage gravy.

The Gypsy Cafe is located at 162 N. Main St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Phone: 707-235-4160. For more information, go to gypsy-cafe.com.

