Taste of Sonoma tickets on sale for June, Cakebread cooking class

SANTA ROSA

Tickets on sale for Taste of Sonoma in June

The Sonoma County Vintners have put tickets on sale for the 2022 Taste of Sonoma, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens.

One of Sonoma County’s premier events, the wine and food extravaganza includes a walk-around wine tasting, guided wine seminars, garden tours, premium wine experiences, food trucks, themed lounges and more.

Early-bird pricing is available through May 31 at tasteofsonoma.com. Early-bird ticket purchases will receive special pricing, from $180 general admission to $210 VIP Club Reserve, plus optional add-on experiences.

VIP Club Reserve ticket holders can get early admission at 11 a.m. and access to limited-production, reserve and award-winning wines.

SEBASTOPOL

Lynmar debuts spring lunch pairing menu

Lynmar Estate’s winery and tasting room has launched a new Collectors Lunch Pairing menu created by Estate Chef David Frakes using fresh, seasonal ingredients grown at the estate.

The lunch takes place at a private table in the Quail Hill Vineyard, where diners are served a three-course meal paired with Lynmar’s estate-grown chardonnay and pinot noir wines.

The estate-grown ingredients include blood oranges, carrots, kumquats, lemons, lettuces, mint, olives, onions, rosemary, tarragon and olive oil, which is bottled exclusively for the estate’s culinary experiences.

The spring menu includes the Lynmar Estate 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir paired with Warm Organic Popcorn with blood orange-rosé salt and extra-virgin olive oil; the Lynmar Estate 2021 Quail Hill Vineyard Chardonnay paired with an English Pea, Fava Bean and Fromage Blanc Crostata with orange blossom-tarragon vinaigrette and garden baby lettuces; the Lynmar Estate 2018 Adam’s Vineyard Pinot Noir paired with a Grilled Tenderloin of Lamb and Israeli Couscous with house-cured olives, Moroccan heirloom carrots and rose harissa labneh; and Warm Mountain Honey Tea Cake with olive oil ice cream and pistachio dukkah.

Owners Lynn and Anisya Fritz designed the winery’s culinary program to create a sense of place, where visitors could immerse themselves in a sensory experience through food, wine and nature.

The lunch is offered at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, for groups of up to six people. Cost is at $200 per person. For reservations, go to lynmarestate.com or call 707-829-3374.

SANTA ROSA

Belden Barns hosts a cork hunt, picnic and more

Belden Barns will host a Cork Hunt with a bring-your-own picnic and spring-release wines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday , April 30, at the winery on Sonoma Mountain.

Bring a basket or pail to hunt for special corks hidden throughout the site, which has a long history of farming and hospitality dating back to the late 1800s. Adults can bring picnic provisions and a blanket and the winery will provide tastings of newly released spring wines.

Farmstead goods will be available for sale, and the Wishing Tree will be awaiting tags from people wanting to make wishes. Tickets: $30 for those 21 and older. To reserve, go to beldenbarns.com and click on visit, then events. 415-577-8552. 5561 Sonoma Mountain Road.

RUTHERFORD

Cakebread hosts spring cooking class

To celebrate the start of a new season, Cakebread Cellars is hosting a cooking class at 9:30 a.m. May 6 and May 7 with a focus on farm-to-table recipes inspired by its spring garden.

Co-founder Dolores Cakebread planted the first vegetable garden at Cakebread Cellars nearly 50 years ago. The bounty of that garden continues to influence the winery’s menus with fresh farm-to-table produce each season.

The May cooking class will include a tour of the winery and culinary gardens, harvesting tips and working with the winery chefs to prepare appetizers and a three-course plated lunch. Dishes include a Fava Bean Pesto and Asparagus and Goat Cheese Spring Rolls.

Cost is $275. To reserve, go to cakebread.com and click on events.

SEBASTOPOL

Gypsy Cafe adds dinners three nights a week

The Gypsy Cafe has expanded its hours to encompass dinner service three nights a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with comfort foods such as Slow-braised Pot Roast cooked from scratch.

The dinner menu also will include popular dishes from the daytime menu such as the Tuscan Chicken Sandwich and the Heirloom Veggie Rice Bowl. It will also bring back old favorites like the classic Steak Frites and Grilled Pork Chop while introducing new dishes such as Rosemary Lemon Chicken. There will be a new dessert each week and a regional wine or two.

Gypsy Cafe’s new hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Weekend brunch is served 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The cafe is closed Tuesdays.

The Gypsy Cafe is located at 162 N. Main St. gypsy-cafe.com, 707-235-4160

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56