Food and wine films and Father’s Day fun in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG

Wine Library screens documentary about Wetzel family

As part of its 2022 Visual Oral History series, the Sonoma County Wine Library Association will highlight the Wetzel family of Alexander Valley Vineyards at 7 p.m. June 9 at the Healdsburg Golf Club clubhouse at Tayman Park.

The evening includes a premier screening of “A History of Family Winemaking and the Founding of Alexander Valley Vineyards,” featuring Hank and Linda Wetzel. After the screening, producer Jeff Davis will host an informal Q&A session. The Wetzels will be pouring their wines at the reception before the film.

The Wetzel family has been part of Alexander Valley since they bought their initial property in 1962 and planted grapes. Hank and Linda Wetzel founded Alexander Valley Vineyards in 1975. Entering its 60th year on the property, the winery remains a family business, now in its fourth generation.

Tickets are $40, including two glasses of wine. To register: go to sonomawinelibraryassn.org and click on Events. 927 S. Fitch Mountain Road.

WINDSOR

Family-style dinners with Bricoleur this summer

Bricoleur Vineyards will host a series of family-style dinners this summer, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Windsor winery.

Friends and family will gather for an evening of wine, salumi boards, fresh garden-grown salads, wood-fired pizzas and handmade pasta.

Tickets are $85. Those with dietary restrictions can contact the winery in advance at info@bricoleurvineyards.com. To reserve, go to bricoleurvineyards.com and click on Events. Other family-style dinners will be held July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Dec. 2.

CALISTOGA

Father’s Day barbecue at Frank Family Vineyards

Frank Family Vineyards will pay tribute to Father’s Day with two tong-flipping barbecue chefs teaming up on a live-fire, barbecue dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 17.

Backyard Pitmaster Jack Arnold will fire up the main course while celebrity Chef Christina Machamer will prepare comfort-food-style appetizers, side dishes and dessert.

Hosted by founders Rich and Leslie Frank and winemaker Todd Graff, the meal will be paired with Frank Family cabernets, zinfandels and more. The evening also will include grilling demonstrations and musical entertainment.

Tickets are $350. To purchase, go to frankfamilyvineyards.com and click on Events. 1091 Larkmead Lane.

NAPA

Film Fest launches “Iron Chef” series with dinner

The Napa Valley Film Festival will celebrate the launch of a new Netflix series, “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” at The CIA at Copia on June 15, the same day the series will be released.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with a screening of the finale episode of the eight-part series that follows a challenger chef who takes on five legendary chefs in a quest to be named “Iron Legend.” A Q&A will follow with chefs Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai, show hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish and the final challenger.

A special VIP sit-down dinner at 7:30 p.m., served by the Culinary Institute of America, will celebrate the dishes from the finale.

Tickets are $250, with proceeds going to Cinema Napa Valley, a nonprofit whose mission is to celebrate the cinematic arts and enrich the community by presenting an annual world-class festival and year-round education and outreach programs.

To reserve, go to bit.ly/3x3OiLL. The CIA at Copia is located at 500 First St. For more information, go to napavalleyfilmfest.org.

