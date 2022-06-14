Wine festivals, dinners and winners this summer

SANTA ROSA

North Coast festival to celebrate wine and food

The Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine & Food Festival, showcasing 30 of the region’s top chefs and 90 gold-medal wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The afternoon includes tastings of the award-winning wines, food, music and various interactive activities.

VIP tickets are $135 per person and include early entrance to the event at noon and all-day access to the VIP Lounge and its sparkling wine and specialty foods.

General admission is $95 per person and includes 1 p.m. entry to the main event, which features caviar, doughnut and grilled cheese tasting stations alongside the award-winning wines.

Designated driver tickets are $50 per person, which includes a 1 p.m. entry to the main event and food. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available.

For tickets: northcoastwineandfood.com. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

NORTH COAST

State fair announces wine competition winners

The California State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 California Commercial Wine Competition, which returned to the Cal Expo in early June after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year, a panel of 44 judges tasted and evaluated 1,953 California wines from 443 California wineries. Two Sonoma County wines and one Mendocino County wine were among the top winners.

Best of Show Sparkling went to the Korbel Champagne Cellars 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Masters Reserve, Sonoma County. Best of Show Pink went to the Alexander Valley Vineyards 2021 Dry Rosé of Sangiovese, Sonoma County.

Best of Show Dessert went to the Navarro Vineyards 2019 Late Harvest Riesling, Cluster Select, Anderson Valley.

Best of Show Red was won by the Las Positas Vineyards 2019 Sangiovese, Livermore Valley. Best of Show White went to the Fellow 2021 Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg.

For complete results, go to calexpostatefair.com/california-commercial-wine.

SANTA ROSA

Kendall-Jackson brings back summer suppers

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens has brought back its limited, socially distanced garden dinner series on a monthly basis this summer through Oct. 8.

The al fresco feasts, featuring the harvest of estate-grown produce paired with estate wines, will be prepared by Kendall-Jackson’s team of gardeners and chefs, including Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor and chefs Justin Wangler and Tracey Shepos Cenami.

Kendall-Jackson’s 4-acre gardens are the backdrop for the dinners, offering visitors a rustic, farm-to-table experience. Each dinner will feature a different theme that highlights artisan producers.

The dinners will feature Costarella Seafood on July 9, Liberty Duck and Dry Creek Peach on Aug. 13, Jackson Family Gardens for a vegetarian dinner on Sept. 10 and Snake River Farms beef on Oct. 7 and 8.

Tickets are $195. To reserve: kj.com/events/2022-farm-to-table-dinner-series. For more information: 707-571-8100.

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is located at 5007 Fulton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Chardonnay and lobster dinners at Papapietro Perry

Papapietro Perry Winery will pour its 2020 chardonnay at a lobster boil dinner at 6 p.m. June 25 and July 9 at the Dry Creek Valley winery.

The dinners include lobster, shrimp, sausage, corn on the cob, artichokes and whole garlic. All the food will be spilled onto the table, in the traditional fashion for a seafood boil.

Cost is $180 general admission. To reserve, go to papapietro-perry.com and click on Lobster & Chardonnay. COVID-19 vaccination cards are required to attend.

The winery is located at 4791 Dry Creek Road.

