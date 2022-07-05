Trattore Farms opens tasting room on Healdsburg Plaza

HEALDSBURG

Trattore Farms opens tasting room on Plaza

Trattore Farms, located in the upper Dry Creek Valley, has opened a second tasting room in downtown Healdsburg at 320 Center St.

Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended but walks-in are welcome. The tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To reserve: trattorefarms.com or 707-431-7200.

The Trattore Farms Estate and Dry Creek Olive Oil Co. is located at 7878 Dry Creek Road in Geyserville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. trattorefarms.com

TOMALES

Salmon barbecue to fund salmon group

The Golden State Salmon Association will hold two Summer Salmon Barbecues on July 23 at the William Tell House Restaurant that will feature grilled, fresh-caught California king salmon and seasonal sides.

Proceeds will support the association’s work restoring salmon, especially during the drought. The Golden State Salmon Association is a coalition of salmon advocates whose mission is to restore California salmon for their economic, recreational, commercial, environmental, cultural and health values.

Seatings will be at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 ($50 for kids under 12). Wine and beer are included in the ticket price, and there will be cocktails for purchase. Everyone will get smoked salmon to take home.

To reserve: 855-251-4472 or go to goldenstatesalmon.org and click on Events. The William Tell House is located at 26955 Highway 1.

SANTA ROSA

Tierra Vegetables to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tierra Vegetables, a diversified family farm that the sister/brother team of Lee and Wayne James launched in 1980, has been waiting patiently for two years to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The farm, which grows hundreds of vegetables sustainably, will hold a 40th anniversary (plus two years) party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the farm, 651 Airport Blvd. The public is invited to celebrate along with CSA members and longtime customers.

The open-farm event will offer games like wheelbarrow races, live music and farm tours. Chefs from all over the Bay Area will create small bites made with Tierra Vegetable’s harvest. Local wines and cider will be flowing.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com/event/5494314.

GUERNEVILLE

Bombay Sapphire and boon host cocktail event

Chef Crista Luedtke will host a five-course dinner featuring dishes from local chefs such as Duskie Estes of Farm to Pantry and Domenica Catelli of Catelli’s on Saturday at boon hotel + spa.

The dinner will highlight local produce and cocktail pairings from local mixologists from The Matheson, Fern Bar, Barndiva and other spots. The featured guest speaker will be Anne Brock, master distiller for Bombay Sapphire.

Dinner tickets include service and drinks. $275 per person, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Farm to Pantry. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktail hour; dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Add a 1 p.m. Bombay gin tasting for $10 at check out. Tickets at exploretock.com/boonhotels/event/344312. Boon hotel + spa is located at 14711 Armstrong Woods Road.

