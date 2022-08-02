Bodega Seafood festival returns at end of August

BODEGA

Seafood festival returns

After a two-year hiatus, the wine, brews and chowder are flowing again at the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival on Aug. 27 and 28.

Held at the historic Watts Ranch, the event features more than 40 wineries, cideries and breweries; artisan crafts and fine art; live music; and family-friendly entertainers. Although local seafood is a highlight, there will be other food available, including gyros, burgers, tamales and barbecue.

Stewards of the Coast & Redwood and the Bodega Volunteer fire Department will receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate; there are discounts for seniors and children. More details at bodegaseafoodfestival.com. 16855 Bodega Highway.

WINDSOR

Seasonal wine dinners

Bricoleur Vineyards, recently named one of the 10 best new wineries in the country by USA Today, will host a Midsummer Night dinner on Saturday at the winery.

The four-course wine and food pairing will celebrate the seasonal bounty and the culinary talents of new chef de cuisine Todd Knoll, who recently left Jordan Winery. Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer is the winery’s culinary adviser. Additional dinners are planned for Sept. 10 and Nov. 5. Tickets are $200 per person, available online at bricoleurvineyards.com. Bricoleur Vineyards is at 7394 Star Road.

GUERNEVILLE

Music at the Band Shell

Dawn Ranch in Guerneville is kicking off its reopening, after a three-year closure, with a live music program every Sunday and Thursday. The woodsy west county resort hosts local artists for both guests and locals throughout the summer, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and offers dinner and cocktails during the evening entertainment. 16467 Highway 166, dawnranch.com.

ST. HELENA

Psychedelic Furs at Krug

Wine weekend warriors can experience big-production live music events throughout the summer at Blue Note Summer Sessions at Charles Krug Winery.

Acts include ’80s pop, jazz, blues and singer-songwriters, including new wave band the Psychedelic Furs on Friday, Aug. 12, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on Sunday, Aug. 21, and Afro-pop singer Salif Keita. Tickets are available at bluenotenapa.com. 2800 Main St.