A la carte

SEBASTOPOL

Dutton at Dusk features after-hours tasting

Dutton Estate Winery will offer two after-hours tastings on Fridays in August featuring sunset sipping in the vineyard garden.

The Dutton at Dusk events, held on Friday Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, includes a welcome taste of the new Hard Apple Cider and a personal charcuterie and cheese board.

Wine can be purchased by the glass or by the bottle, with prepayment required upon reservation. Time slots are 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and the tasting will conclude at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20, not including wine. To reserve: 707-829-9463 or info@duttonestate.com. 8757 Green Valley Road.

SONOMA COUNTY

Benefit cooking class for Farm to Pantry

Duskie Estes of Farm to Pantry and her husband, John Stewart, will give a virtual happy hour and cooking class from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 10 to benefit Homeward Bound of Marin County and Farm to Pantry of Sonoma County.

The couple, who owned the former Zazu Kitchen + Farm, will talk about their Black Piglet food truck and Estes’ new role at Farm to Pantry, a nonprofit that fights food waste and alleviates hunger locally.

As part of the class, they will show how to make pappardelle, garganelli and farfalle pasta using a KitchenAid pasta rolling attachment and a fluted pastry cutter.

Recipes include Watermelon and Prosciutto Salad with Feta; Pasta alla Norma with Eggplant, Tomatoes and Ricotta Salata and Goat Cheese Gnocchi.

The cost for the class is $75, including the delivery of a bottle of the couple’s Black Pig Syrah made by Guy Davis of David Family Vineyards. The presentation will be via Zoom, and guests will receive a private link for the event after registration.

To register: 415-382-3363, ext. 243 or go to bit.ly/FSchefevents

SANTA ROSA

Earle Baum Center holds “blind” tasting

The Earle Baum Center’s Board Member Hoby Wedler, who was born blind and holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from UC Davis, will lead a virtual “Tasting in the Dark” at 4 p.m. Aug.30 via Zoom.

In addition, Lori Sanchietti Bianchi, Sonoma County chef and caterer, will create food pairings and add recipes, tips and cooking ideas to the virtual wine tasting.

The tasting celebrates the nonprofit’s partnership with Balletto Vineyards, which is offering 5% off every bottle of its full-price wine during August as well as 5% per bottle donated to the Earle Baum Center.

To take advantage of the discount, go to ballettovineyards.com and enter the promo code EBC. To register for “Tasting in the Dark,” go to EBCtastinginthedark.eventbrite.com

The Earle Baum Center serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and Marin counties.

SANTA ROSA

Sur la Table offers new online classes

Sur la Table has lined up a new series of online cooking and cocktail classes for summer sipping and noshing.

The classes all start at 7 p.m. on Zoom and include a prep package with shopping list and pre-class prep guides. Each class is interactive, and the fee is $29 per household. Classes generally last 60 to 90 minutes.

Upcoming classes include Baja Tacos on Thursday, Aug. 20; Stir-fry Favorites on Sunday, Aug. 23; Summer Galette on Tuesday Aug. 25 and a French-Style Cocktail Hour on Aug. 28.

To register: surlatable.com

NORTH COAST

Writing contest in honor of M.F.K. Fisher

The Audubon Canyon Ranch is sponsoring an M.F. K. Fisher “Last House” writing contest that will feature the voices of emerging writers.

The contest is looking for original, unpublished essays, stories or articles exploring the connections between environmental conservation, science and nature, food and drink and the culture that surrounds them.

There are three age categories: children 8 to 12; youth 13 to 17 and adults 18 and older. Parental consent is required for children and youth.

The format is an essay or short story submitted as a PDF, with a 300-500 word limit for children and youth and a 750-word limit for adults 18 and over.

Entries will be accepted from Aug. 21 through 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Register at Eventbrite: bit.ly/3iD2VLH. Judges include food writers Ruth Reichl, Harold McGee and Michele Anna Jordan, among others.

Prizes include a two-night stay at a waterfront house in Bodega Bay. (Winner must be 21 or accompanied by someone 21 or older.)

The registration fee is $10 children and youth and $25 for adults, with proceeds going to Audubon Canyon Ranch’s programs and the continuing restoration of the M.F.K. Fisher “Last House” in Glen Ellen.

M.F.K. Fisher, who wrote “Art of Eating,” “How to Cook a Wolf,” “With Bold Knife and Fork” and approximately 30 other books, lived in her “Last House” on the ranch’s Bouverie Preserve for 21 years until her death in 1992.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56