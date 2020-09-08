A la carte

SONOMA COUNTY

Tasting pass offers discounts

Sonoma County Tourism has launched a special tasting pass that offers tasting flights and discounts at more than 20 craft beverage producers in the county.

The Sonoma County Tasting Pass is good at an array of award-winning wineries such as Armida, craft breweries and cideries such as Ace and micro-distilleries such as Spirit Works in Sebastopol.

There are three pass options: a one-day pass for $44.99, a three-day pass for $79.99 or a 90-day pass for $149.99. After purchasing the pass, you’ll get it instantly delivered to your phone via text and email, and you can present it to the participating businesses.

The pass is offered in collaboration with Bandwango, a travel technology platform that creates access to experiences for locals and visitors.

For more information, go to explore.sonomacounty.com

SEBASTOPOL

Downton Abbey High Tea

Muir’s Tea Room will be serving its annual plant-based Downton Abbey Tea Service in September, with curbside pickup available on eight different days.

The menu includes savories such as The Dowager Countess’ Cucumber Sandwich, sweets such as Daisy’s Traditional Tea-Infused Scone and desserts such as Lady Edith’s Royal Chocolate Biscuit Cake.

For a complete menu and to see the times and days available for pickup, go to muirstearoomandcafe.com and click on pre-order options.

Muir’s Tea Room is located at 330 S. Main St. 707-634-6143.

GEYSERVILLE

Wolf Coffee offers tasting

Wolf Coffee is offering a new one-hour tour and coffee tasting experience at its roasting facility at 18850 Hassett Lane, Building C.

You will see how coffee is roasted, then sit down to a coffee “cupping” where you taste a variety of coffees along the roasting spectrum, from light to dark roast.

Tastings are $15 per person. Tastings are available 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays for groups of up to 6. To reserve: 707-431-9090 or howl@wolfcoffee

KENWOOD

Chateau St. Jean offers tastings

Chateau St. Jean Winery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with various tours and tastings available, with reservations.

Their Taste of Sonoma includes four single-vineyard wines from various regions of Sonoma County, either on the patio or in the rose garden. Cost is $35 per person.

You also can reserve a Chateau Picnic at a private table on the property. That includes tastes of smoked trout pate, fennel mushroom pate, cheese and charcuterie, sliced baguette, pasta salad with garden produce and a homemade chocolate chip cookie. Cost is $38 per person.

The Chataeu Reserve Tasting includes a tasting of the fine reserve wines grown in the Sonoma Valley vineyards, including two chardonnays, a pinot noir and a syrah. Cost is $40 per person.

Serious oenophiles can reserve a Private Tailored Wine Experience, featuring six Chateau St. Jean wines and an option to include food, hosted in one of the outdoor areas. Cost is $65 per person.

The winery continues to offer curbside pickup from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the winery.

To reserve: chateaustjean.com. 8555 Sonoma Highway.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56