A la carte: Brunch and bubbles for the end of summer

HEALDSBURG

Brunch-to-go includes bubbly, recipes from J

J Vineyards & Winery is bundling its favorite wines with exclusive recipes for a Sparkling and Caviar Brunch bundle you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Chef Carl Shelton has put together a shopping list and complete instructions for Brunch Caviar and Potato Blinis, Fried Chicken and Waffles and Macerated Strawberries with Lavender Shortcake Biscuits.

Each bundle also contains three bottles of wine: the J Cuvee XB, 2013 Vintage Brut and 2015 Vintage Brut Rose, packaged in a gift box.

Cost is $210. To order: jwine.com, go to shop/virtual sets.

HEALDSBURG

Dry Creek Kitchen serves Labor Day brunch

Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen will host a Labor Day Weekend Rosé Brunch on Sept. 5 and 6 with three seatings each day at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The brunch on the outdoor patio features a family-style meal from Executive Chef Scott Romano, paired with four rosés, including a brut sparkling rosé upon arrival.

The savory courses include a red oak leaf salad, estate plum-glazed pork ribs, Cheddar-chive biscuit, egg and short rib hash and Bellwether ricotta pancakes. The sweet finale is a preserved peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

Cost is $64 ($32 for children), including food and wine but not tax and tip. To reserve: drycreekkitchen.com. 707-431-0330. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY

HopMonk launches catering partnership

HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma, Sebastopol and Novato and the Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove have added the delivery of four-course meals to your home or office through a partnership with ezCater.

The delivery service has been launched in addition to the food, craft beer and live music served up in the beer gardens of all four restaurants.

Menu selections range from lunch items such as caprese sandwiches to dinner entrees such as Stout-Braised Short Ribs.

For more information, go to hopmonk.com/group-events

WINDSOR

Bricoleur celebrates summer with picnic

Bricoleur Vineyards is inviting guests to celebrate the end of summer with a picnic at their new winery and culinary retreat.

The Essentials Picnic includes a seasonal selection of sandwiches, salads, desserts and bites crafted by Executive Chef Shana McAnelly, plus a chilled bottle of 2019 Rosé of Grenache.

Cost $90 for two, available through August. To reserve: bricoleurvineyards.com. 7394 Starr Road.

BOONVILLE

Contest gives golds to aluminum

The second annual International Canned Wine Competition, held last month at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, judged 226 wines from 70 producers of canned wines around the world.

Local wineries took home some gold medals for their aluminum, including Hall Wines’ BACA 2019 “Ring Around the Rosé,” which took home best rosé.

Erosion Wine Co. from Napa took home five gold medals and a package design award for their jewel-like can designs.

“It was amazing to see the improvement in quality across the board” compared to last year’s competition, said Randy Shock, winemaker for Handley Cellars.

To see complete results, go to cannedwinecompetition.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56