A la carte: Cooking class, dinner with a show and more for September

NAPA

Cooking class for a cause

Ari Weiswasser, owner and executive chef of Glen Ellen Star, Stellar Catering and Park Avenue Catering, will give a live, virtual cooking class at 5 p.m. Sunday hosted by the Bouchaine Vineyards in its new tasting room and kitchen.

Weiswasser has created a menu that highlights fall’s bounty, with each dish paired with one of Bouchaine’s award-winning estate wines — the 2016 chardonnay and the 2016 pinot noir.

The cost is $30 for class only, $125 for class plus the wine. All proceeds will go to Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Petaluma.

To register: bit.ly/33Fo7uN or bit.ly/33HTkNR

HEALDSBURG

J Vineyards gives class on mixology

J Vineyards & Winery will host a class on the Art and Craft of Mixology on Oct.2 through Oct. 4 on the winery’s outdoor terrace.

Participants will learn how to extend the life of open bottles of wine by creating cocktails from the winery’s California Tier pinot gris, chardonnay, pinot noir and cuvée, building on their flavor profiles with locally sourced ingredients.

To make a reservation, call 707-431-5430 or email reservations@jwine.com. 11447 Old Redwood Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Dinner show to go with jazz

Healdsburg Jazz has partnered with several restaurants, including ones in Healdsburg, Geyserville and Santa Rosa, to create a jazzy seasonal dinner for four people to enjoy before a virtual livestreamed jazz concert on Saturday.

The restaurants will prepare a multi-course dinner for four people for $200, with $100 going to Healdsburg Jazz and $100 going to the restaurants.

Participating Sonoma County restaurants include Catelli’s in Geyserville, Baci Cafe & Wine Bar, Dry Creek Kitchen and Spoonbar in Healdsburg and The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. The two other restaurants participating are Pier 23 and State Bird Provisions in San Francisco.

Healdsburg Jazz will present jazz greats saxophonist Charles Lloyd, percussionist Zakir Hussain and guitarist Julian Lage in concert at 7 p.m., broadcast from the Paul Mahder Gallery. The performance requires registration and a minimum donation of $15.

To order tickets and dinner, go to healdsburgjazz.org and click on the Lloyd-Hussain-Lage tab. Once you place your order, you need to pick up your dinner on Saturday. Deadline to order dinner is today, Sept. 23.

WINDSOR

Celebrate at Notre Vue with harvest dinner

Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards will hold a Harvest Winemaker Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on the winery’s Block 23 Terrace, offering views of the vineyards and lake.

Chef Didier Ageorges will present dishes matched to each wine while winemaker Alex Holman will discuss his latest small-production releases.

Tickets are $225 per person. Reservations required: notrevueestate.com. Reservations made in groups of four are recommended.

Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards is located at 11010 Estate Lane.

SONOMA

Pritchard named winemaker of year

Ryan Prichard, winemaker at Three Sticks Wines, has been chosen as the 2020 Rising Wine Star Winemaker by the publishers of San Francisco and Silicon Valley magazines LuxeSF and Modern Luxury.

The award was presented for the fourth year to acknowledge individuals and organizations who epitomize the new generation of the wine industry in California, specifically in Napa and Sonoma.

“We are thrilled that Ryan is being recognized as a leader in the industry and for the programs and portfolio of incredible wines he as created while winemaker at Three Sticks,” said Three Sticks co-founders Prema Behan and Bill Price.

Prichard grew up in Sonoma County and has worked alongside many top winemakers at various wineries, including Williams Selyem, Copain Custom Crush, Medlock Ames and Graft Wines. He is also the winemaker at Flambeaux Wine in Dry Creek Valley.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56