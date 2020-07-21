A la carte: Food and wine events to enjoy before summer’s end

POINT REYES STATION

Learn about artisan cheese from Point Reyes Farmstead

Chef Jennifer Luttrell of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese will host a virtual happy hour at 5 p.m. July 29 with a demonstration of three recipes using their award-winning cheeses.

The online gathering is presented by Fresh Starts Chef Events. Guests will receive a gift pack of three cheeses: Bay Blue, Toma and the Original Blue. To guarantee cheese delivery by July 29, reserve by Friday, July 24.

Tickets cost $65, including recipes, cheese and demonstration. To reserve: bit.ly/FSchefevents or call 415-382-3363, ext. 243. Proceeds benefit Homeward Bound of Marin, which provides job training, shelter and housing for the homeless.

CLOVERDALE

Wolf House Brewing opens in Cloverdale

The Wolf House Brewing Company, a family-run brewery offering craft pilsners, ales and IPAs, has opened in downtown Cloverdale in the former Ruth McGowan’s Brewpub space.

The brewery pays tribute to Sonoma Valley legend Jack London with their Dutch Courage and Burning Daylight labels, named after two of his short stories.

Pub grub includes housemade burgers, grilled cheese and fries. Popular pairings include their classic burger with a limited run of their Social Distancing IPA.

Wolf House Brewing Company is located at 131 E. First St. wolfhousebrewing.com

BOONVILLE

Lichen Estate partners with Bewildered Pig

Lichen Estate, which has farmed pinot noir and pinot gris in the Anderson Valley since 2007, is partnering with The Bewildered Pig chefs to create a new outdoor tasting experience featuring estate sparkling and still wines paired with hand-crafted local food.

Tasting is by appointment only at the refurbished outdoor patio with shaded seating areas.

Partners Janelle Weaver and Daniel Townsend of The Bewildered Pig have pivoted from a restaurant to a high-end country store and plan to open Bewildered Pig & Provisions this month.

There will be prix fixe multicourse dinners offered on certain dates. To learn more, go to bewilderedpig.com.

Lichen Estate Winery is located at 11001 County Road 151. lichenestate.com

NAPA

CADE Estate offers sunset tastings

CADE Estate and 13th Vineyard by CADE, both nestled on the slopes of Howell Mountain at elevations of more than 1,800 feet, have launched monthly sunset experiences to cap off a day in Napa Valley.

While guests enjoy the views, a wine educator will elaborate on the estates’ flagship cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc and help guests choose which bottle to pair with their sunset.

CADE Estate was founded by partners John Conover, Gordon Getty and Gavin Newsom and sold in 2016 to the PlumpJack Group, which established the 13th Vineyard by CADE in honor of the property’s past as the 13th bonded winery in Napa Valley.

The Sunset Experience will take place at 13th Vineyard by CADE from 6 to 8 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday through September. Cost is $50 per guest, including appetizers. A minimum two-bottle purchase is required.

CADE Estate will offer the Ultimate Sunset Experience from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 20. Cost is $500 for a table of four people, including two bottles of wine, a visit from the winemaker and a charcuterie board.

For a full list of dates, go to cadewinery.com. To reserve, call the wineries directly.

PETALUMA

Bellwether Farms helping dairies, hungry families

During the pandemic, Bellwether Farms has raised more than $8,000 to help purchase excess milk from local farmers and turn it into yogurt for food banks and families in need in the Bay Area.

The Project Spilled Milk initiative makes sure dairy farmers are supported while helping meet the local demand for food as the unemployment rate rises. The project recently donated 4,800 cups of sheep milk yogurt to Alameda County.

To donate, go to bellwetherfarms.com. Bellwether Farms is a family-run farm in Northern California that produces fine cheeses and yogurts from locally-sourced cow and sheep milk.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-4521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56