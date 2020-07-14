A la carte: Food and wine fun in late July, early August

COTATI

Park Avenue Catering offers menu for home celebrations

In addition to catering corporate parties and weddings, Park Avenue Catering has launched a new “Celebrate at Home” option of individual al fresco boxes and al fresco platters for small gatherings.

The individual boxes include choice of entree (grilled flank steak, brick chicken or grilled shrimp skewers), a summer green salad, quinoa salad, grilled summer veggies, spiced cashews and summer berry bars.

The boxes cost $30 per person, with a minimum order of 25. Delivery is additional.

The platters include choice of a seasonal salad and an entree with two sides. Cost is $45 per person, with a 10-guest minimum, including delivery and disposable platters. Dessert, hors d’oeuvres and other extras available for additional fees.

To order and for more details: parkavecater.com/at-home/

SONOMA COUNTY

Wags, Whiskers benefit goes virtual in August

The Humane Society of Sonoma County invites animal lovers to a virtual Wags, Whiskers & WiFi event on Aug. 5, 6 and 7.

The “out of this world” gala event launches at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 with an online auction and enter-to-win prizes. There will also be animal antics and frisky fun along the voyage.

Guests will splash down at 6 m. Aug. 7 with a live-streamed finale hosted by “flight directors” Sen. Mike McGuire and Scamp the Champ.

To register for free and preorder food and drink from local partners: humanesocietysoco.org

NORTH COAST

Entries now accepted for Good Food Awards

The Good Food Foundation has announced the launch of a coast-to-coast call for entries of crafted foods and beverages, including pickles and preserves, beer and spirits, plus charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee and much more.

Now in its 11th year, the awards recognize food crafters who excel in taste, sustainability and social responsibility.

This year the foundation is offering free entry (worth $78) to all food crafters who identify as Black or BIPOC-owned.

To enter, go to goodfoodfnc.org/awards/entry-form by July 31, fill out the form and send samples in September.

HEALDSBURG

SHED offers closing sale for its web store

Since closing the Healdsburg SHED at the end of 2018, co-owners Cindy Daniels and Doug Lipton have operated an online store with the dream of opening a new store someday in Denver.

However, the pandemic has ended that plan. SHED will hold an online sale with increasing markdowns of 40% through July 21, then 50% through the morning of July 28.

All the kitchen, garden and pantry merchandise must go. Discounts will be given at checkout. To browse: shop.healdsburgshed.com

Local residents may pick up items from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the studio, 105A W. North St. Choose “will call pickup in Healdsburg” at checkout.

To make other arrangements for pickup: orders@healdsburgshed.com

SONOMA

“Family Culinary Camp” goes around the world

Instructors Lisa Lavagetto and Julie Steinfeld will take students around the world in four days during a virtual Family Culinary Camp July 20 to July 23.

The streaming classes will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each day and jump from Italy and Mexico to Southeast Asia and America.

Cost is $100 for individuals and $205 for a family, including recipes and a list of required tools.

Register by July 15 at communitycenter.org or call 938-4626, ext. 13.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-4521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56