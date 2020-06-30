A la carte: Food and wine happenings during the height of summer

SONOMA

DIY Fourth of July popsicles for adults

Hanson of Sonoma Distillery is offering a DIY kit for making your own Habanero Vodka-Rita Popsicles for Independence Day.

The kit includes a bottle of Hanson Habanero Vodka, a bottle of non-alcohol fresh pressed organic lime juice, a pouch of tajin spice, two pouches of butterfly pea and hibiscus flowers for color, a bottle of organic agave, a recipe card and one pack of ice pop molds.

The kit costs $85. There is shipping and delivery within California. To order: go to store.hansonofsonoma.com and click on shop.

SANTA ROSA

Wines & Sunsets returns to Paradise Ridge

It’s not summer without the Wednesday Night Wines & Sunsets at Paradise Ridge Winery, which are returning this month at 5 p.m. every Wednesday evening through Oct. 28.

The winery has put in place a limited number of tables to ensure the safety of guests and the winery team. There will be gourmet fare and artisan wines from the Russian River Valley and Rockpile but no live music at the moment.

Tickets are $15, including a Govino wineglass, and early reservations are recommended. Bring sun hats and warm layers because it's held outdoors. To reserve: go to shop.prwinery.com and click on wine shop and event tickets.

Paradise Ridge is located at 4545 Thomas Lake Drive.

NAPA

Victory Cheese to the rescue of cheesemakers

Janet Fletcher of Planet Cheese has curated All-American Victory Cheese Boxes to help struggling cheesemakers during the pandemic.

With the help of igourmet, the nine different boxed collections of three cheeses each include a free, 10-minute, guided tasting of the collection on the Janet Fletcher YouTube channel.

In addition, Planet Cheese will donate $10 for each box to World Central Kitchen.

Among the Victory Cheese Boxes to choose from are West Coast Gems including local cheese Tomino from Nicasio Valley Cheese, American Originals including Mezzo Seco by Vella Cheese Company, and ACS Blue-Ribbon Winners, including Bay Blue from Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese.

To order, go to igourmet.com. Each box includes 1.5 pounds of cheese, and prices range from $37 to $46 per box.

HEALDSBURG

Longboard Vineyards offers picnic bundles

For the al fresco summer weather, Longboard Vineyards is putting together Curbside Picnic Bundles that include two wines and a choice of one cheese, one meat and crackers.

The picnics include the Longboard Vineyards’ 2019 Sauvignon Blanc and the 2017 Pinot Noir RRV. Cost is $75.

Tastings in the tasting room are $20 per person, refundable with the purchase of two bottles of wine.

To reserve a picnic bundle or a tasting: go to longboardvineyards.com and click on $5 shipping on mixed cases, then on special deals. 5 Fitch St.

