A la carte: Halloween high tea and more this October

SONOMA

Hanson hosts Distiller’s Dinner

Hanson of Sonoma, known for its award-winning organic vodkas, craft cocktails and whiskey, is hosting its first-ever Distiller’s Dinner at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 23 at the distillery just off Highway 121 at 22985 Burndale Road.

Chef Martin Rivera will pair Hanson spirits with a four-course meal that includes scallops and short ribs cooked in Hanson’s custom-made Mugnaini pizza oven. Each course will be paired with Hanson spirits. Rivera has worked with many high-profile Bay Area chefs, including Julian Serrano, and most recently worked at Zuzu /La Taberna in Napa.

Guests will be seated in the Spirits Garden at a stand-alone socially distant table. Seating is limited.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: 707-343-1805 or at exploretock.com

SEBASTOPOL

All Hallow’s Eve High Tea

Muir’s Tea Room will serve a Black Hat Society All Hallow’s Eve High Tea for adults and a Jolly Hallowe’en High Tea for children, available for curbside pickup on Fridays and Saturdays during October.

The All Hallow’s Eve High Tea includes choice of tea blend, four plant-based savories such as a Roasted Fall Vegetable Tea Pastry, seasonal scones and desserts. Cost is $34.50.

The Jolly Hallowe’en Children’s High Tea includes choice of tea blend, four savories such as Autumn “Cheese” Finger Sandwiches, a seasonal scone and dessert. Cost is $22.

High teas come wrapped as gifts and include little surprises and flourishes.

Pickup dates are 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17; Oct. 23 and 24 and Oct. 30 and 31. To reserve: muirstearoom.com and click on Pre-order Options. 707-634-6143. 330 South Main St.

PETALUMA

Ethic releases first canned cider

Ethic Ciders has released its first canned cider, Scarlett, featuring the flavors of summer berries for year-around refreshment.

The cider is made with organic, dry-farmed apples and freshly picked raspberries and blackberries grown on the Cider Apple Farm in Sebastopol. It comes in a 16-ounce can designed by visual artists.

SANTA ROSA

Family meals at Spinster Sisters

The Spinster Sisters has changed its menu for fall, offering a cozy array of Family Meals for curbside pickup or garden dining on Tuesday through Saturday.

The comforting meals include a soup or salad, entree, sides, breads and desserts. Recent menus reflected the flavors of Italy, the Middle East, Japan, California and France.

Each family meal serves two. To see the menus, reserve a table or preorder and select pickup time: thespinstersisters.com. 401 South A St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56