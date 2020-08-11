A la carte: Make the most of summer’s end with cooking classes and more

SANTA ROSA

Farm-to-table cooking + wine class at K-J

As part of the Taste of Sonoma at Home virtual experience sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens will offer a live, Farm-to-Table Wine + Cooking Class at 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

The cooking class will be hosted by Kendall-Jackson Winemaker Randy Ullom and Executive Chef Justin Wangler.

While Ullom will walk guests through Kendall-Jackson wine favorites such as the Fulton Ranch Chardonnay and Petaluma Gap Pinot Noir, Wangler will demonstrate a few recipes from the winery’s “Season” cookbook.

Master Gardener Tucker Taylor also will make a special appearance. The Taste of Sonoma, which was canceled this year, will be held in 2021 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens.

To reserve for the virtual experience, go to tasteofsonoma.com and click on virtual experiences.

HEALDSBURG

10th annual Project Zin goes virtual

Chef Charlie Palmer and winemaker Clay Mauritson are holding a virtual edition of the 10th annual Project Zin benefit for Down Syndrome Association North Bay.

The benefit includes an online auction and a limited number of weekend packages at the Hotel Healdsburg on Aug. 21 to 23.

The weekend package includes a two-night stay for two, a welcome basket, a winery tasting experience and dinner for two, breakfast and valet parking. Cost is $1,972.83.

To find out more: projectzin.org

SEBASTOPOL

Ceres offers online nutrition education classes

Ceres Community Project has a new series of nutrition education classes that will be hosted on Zoom and feature a live presentation and cooking demonstration.

Nutrition Education and Services Manager Amanda Newman-Crutcher will give the classes this month. Anyone can register online with a small donation of $5 or more.

Reducing Inflammation and Managing Sugar will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Participants will learn how to prevent inflammation, what causes it and which foods lower it, plus how to manage blood sugar without feeling deprived.

Build Immunity with Food and Lifestyle will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. It will explore circadian cycles, stress reduction, exercise and eating for wellness.

Focus on Digestion for Optimal Health will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. It will focus on food as medicine and teach how to maximize healthy digestion and absorption of nutrients.

To register, go to ceresproject.org. Once you register, you will receive a Zoom link and login information.

SANTA ROSA

Farm Bureau offers another take-home barbecue

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau is bringing back its Take Home BBQ by popular demand, with pickup scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

Each dinner includes baby back ribs, twice-baked potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies.

Dinner for four is $70; dinner for eight is $130. Additional racks of ribs are $20, and a fresh baked apple or raspberry-peach pie is $19.

Ordering deadline is Friday, Aug. 14. Delivery is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will cost an additional $15.

Dinners can be picked up at 3589 Westwind Blvd. in Santa Rosa. For more information: 707-544-5575 or samantha@sonomafb.org

GLEN ELLEN

Unwind with yoga and bubbly at B.R. Cohn

B.R. Cohn Winery will hold a summertime vinyasa yoga class led by instructor Madeline Schwartz at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the winery.

Tickets are $50 and include a 60-minute yoga class, a glass of B. R. Cohn sparkling wine, light morning snacks and a gift bag of yoga-themed accessories.

Bring a water bottle, mat and yoga props and face masks. Arrive by 8:45 a.m. to sign in and set up your space.

To reserve: eventbrite.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56