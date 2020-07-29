A la carte: New additions at North Bay restaurants, wineries this August

GLEN ELLEN

B. R. Cohn offers wood-fired pizza at the winery

Wood-fired pizza from The Girl & The Fig, will be served after hours at B. R. Cohn Winery from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, along with wines by the glass or bottle.

Guests can enjoy the summer evenings, the vineyard and mountain views from the safety of outdoor seating.

Reservations must be made in advance, with payment required to reserve a spot. Each pizza feeds two, and parties are limited to six guests. Wine, salad and additional pizzas will be available once guests arrive.

The winery is open by appointment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Wood-fired pizza is also available from noon to 4 p.m. weekends through August.

To reserve: brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Spoonbar offers Moroccan family meal for pickup

Spoonbar restaurant is serving a special Moroccan-Style Family Meal that feeds four people, for takeout only.

The three-course meal features a Beet Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette, Oranges, Radish, Strawberries, Brie and Pistachios; Chermoula Moroccan Marinated Chicken served over Couscous and a Casablanca Cheese Cake.

Cost is $75. To order: 707-433-7222. Spoonbar is open for dinner Wednesday through Monday. 219 Healdsburg Ave. For a complete menu: spoonbar.com

KELSEYVILLE

Boatique Winery offers canned wine sampling

Boatique Winery has launched an innovative sampling program of canned wines to bring their tasting room experience to guests in their homes.

Customers can sample two summer launches: the 2019 Rosé and the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc. Each 250-ml can costs $5, shipping included.

“This is the first canned wine offered by Boatique Winery,” said winemaker Patrick Sullivan. “These summer wines are perfect for this new format — they’re meant to be taken on-the-go for backyard barbecues, beach strolls or to celebrate at the end of a hike.”

To order single cans for four-packs: boatiquewines.com

SONOMA COUNTY

HopMonk taverns offer a new Sunday brunch

Hopmonk owner Dean Biersch is now offering brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at HopMonk Sonoma, Novato and Sebastopol.

In addition, the beer gardens at HopMonk Sonoma, HopMonk Sebastopol, HopMonk Novato and Twin Oaks Roadhouse are open for lunch and dinner.

“We’re happy to report there’s still plenty of room for enjoying fresh beef, tasty food and fun times with friends and family,” said Biersch, who has also added free performances by local musicians in the outdoor beer gardens on Friday through Sunday.

Reservations are recommended. To look at menus and to reserve: hopmonk.com

SANTA ROSA

Stark’s Steakhouse offers Brazilian pop-up

Stark’s Steakhouse in Railroad Square has a new outdoor dining space, where they are bringing back happy hour and firing up their “Big Red” rotisserie barbecue for a bountiful, Brazilian Backyard Barbecue Pop-Up on Thursday through Sunday.

The prix-fixe Brazilian barbecue starts off with family-style appetizers, including Crispy Calamari and Early Girl Tomato Salad, then gets down to business with continuous service of seven cuts of beef, pork, chicken, shrimp and salmon, all grilled over mesquite charcoal. For a sweet finish, there is Berry Crisp or S’mores Pie.

The cost of the churrascaria-style barbecue is $49, and reservations are strongly encouraged. It is served 5 to 8 p.m.

The Happy Hour “Out Back” in the outdoor dining space will be available 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The steakhouse also offers takeout from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

To reserve: 707-546-5100 or starkssteakhouse.com. Stark’s Steakhouse is located at 521 Adams St.

HEALDSBURG

DL Catering delivering weekly diners

Dan Lucia, chef/owner of DL Catering, is cooking up weekly homemade meals and will deliver them for free to Healdsburg addresses. If you live in the Dry Creek, Alexander or Russian River valleys, the minimum order is for four people.

Cost is $45 for two, $90 for four, $135 for six and $180 for eight. Dinners include entree, a couple of side dishes and a dessert.

To see menus and order: bignightproductions.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56