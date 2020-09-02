A la carte: Pick up some cocktails, some crab and a pizza pop-up in September

HEALDSBURG

Spoonbar shakes up its cocktails to go

Spoonbar, h2hotel’s signature restaurant, is offering an extensive menu of their creative cocktails for customers to order online for carryout.

The cocktails come in a single-serving, sealed Mason jar. The restaurant’s cocktails spotlight locally and domestically produced spirits and organic herbs, fruits and vegetables grown by Sonoma County purveyors.

Crowd favorites include the refreshing Summer Fling with 360 Vodka, watermelon and Ace Guava Cider; Rock of Love with fresh blueberries and orange flower water for tequila fans and The New East Side made with Hendrick’s Gin, Yuzu Liqueur and cucumber foam.

To see the complete menu, go to spoonbar.com/menu/cocktails. 219 Healdsburg Ave. 707-433-7222

SANTA ROSA

Boudin serving up crustaceans, crusty bread

Boudin Bakery in Santa Rosa will be serving at-home Dungeness Crab Feasts for Labor Day weekend celebrations.

“Each feast comes with Dungeness crab, pasta, salad, a loaf of our crunchy sourdough and all the essentials to enjoy a taste of San Francisco from the comfort of your own home,” said Dan Giraudo, chairman of Boudin Bakery.

The feasts must be pre-ordered for pickup at the Boudin Bakery in Montgomery Village.

Options include a feast for two for $99 or for four for $198. A bottle of Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay can be added for $25 and a pack of three large chocolate chip cookies for $10.

Deadline to preorder is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. To order: boudinbakery.com/preorder

SEBASTOPOL

Pizza pie pop-up at Gravenstein Grill

Chef Bob Simontacchi loves pizza and is excited to bring his pizza pop-up, Pleasant Hill Pie, to the Gravenstein Grill’s outdoor patio 4-7 p.m. Mondays.

Pleasant Hill Pie will serve hand-crafted Californian-Neapolitan pies using locally sourced cheese from Double 8 Dairy and Petaluma Creamery, vegetables and herbs from small local farms and meat sourced from Sonoma County Meat Co.

The crust is slow-fermented using a proprietary 30-year-old sourdough starter and a blend of wheat and rye flours from Central Milling.

There will be the full beverage offerings from Gravenstein Grill, including a full bar for outdoor service.

Gravenstein Grill is located at 8050 Bodega Ave. 707-632-6142.

ST. HELENA

HALL Wines hosts virtual release party

The Kathryn Hall Release Party: Home Edition will take place Sept. 18 on Facebook Live to celebrate the release of the 2017 vintage of HALL’s flagship wine, the Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating the release of the newest vintage of this elegant cabernet,” said Kathyn Hall, owner of HALL Wines. “This year ... we can bring this excitement through an online format to a much wider audience and do so safely.”

The release party will be held at 4 p.m. as part of the ongoing Happy Hour series. Vintner Hall will host the show on the winery’s Facebook channel, introducing the vintage and concluding with a performance by the country duo The Brothers Osborne.

To RSVP, go to bit.ly/2QNfsk5. For more information, visit hallwines.com or call 707-967-2626.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.