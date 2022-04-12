A la carte: Spring tours return at area farms for Farm Trails

Vallery joins Ferrari-Carano as estate chef

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery has hired a new estate chef, Tim Vallery, to head up the culinary programs and introduce new culinary offerings.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, Vallery most recently worked as chef at Coyote Sonoma Restaurant and Winery in Healdsburg. His career spans 25 years, including stints at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club and the Hilton Hotel of Santa Rosa. Vallery directed his own catering company, Peloton Culinary & Catering of Healdsburg, for many years.

Vallery’s move to Ferrari-Carano comes at a time when the winery is hitting the refresh button with an extensive remodel of its tasting room and outdoor spaces, slated for completion this month.

Since its opening, Ferrari-Carano has taken inspiration from its Italian heritage by pairing seasonal food with wine. Vallery plans to enhance these experiences by incorporating herbs and vegetables from the gardens into his pairings and by providing new experiences within the estate gardens. There are also new outdoor seating areas behind the villa.

“We are thrilled to expand Ferrari-Carano’s culinary programming under Chef Vallery’s leadership,” said Sam Sayad, estate director for Ferrari-Carano Winery, one of 23 wineries in the Foley Family Wines portfolio. “We believe that (Vallery’s) well-designed food and wine pairings will highlight our dedication to the gastronomic arts.”

Newly appointed Sous Chef James Molina will join Vallery as part of the culinary team. Molina also worked at Coyote Sonoma Restaurant and Winery.

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery is located at 8761 Dry Creek Road. ferrari-carano.com

SANTA ROSA

Cookbook author Ottolenghi coming to LBC

Chef, writer and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will appear at 8 p.m. May 6 in a Copperfield’s Books talk at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The New York Times bestselling author will discuss his latest cookbook, “Ottolengthi Flavor: A Cookbook” (2022, Ten Speed Press, $35), which he wrote with his longtime colleague, Ixta Belfrage.

In the book, with more than 100 vegetarian and vegan recipes, the authors reveal the secrets to amplifying flavor through three key elements of cooking: process, pairing and produce. Through simple techniques, they explain how to make vegetarian dishes shine.

Ottolenghi’s debut cookbook, “Ottolenghi,” co-authored with Sami Tamimi, was published in 2008. Six more volumes have followed: a collection of recipes exploring the flavors of his home city, “Jerusalem,” with Tamimi (2012); the vegetable cookbook “Plenty” (2010); “Plenty More” (2014); a cookbook from his London restaurant, “Nopi” (2015); a dessert cookbook, “Sweet” (2017); and most recently, “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018).

Tickets: $39-$59 To reserve, go to bit.ly/3pTj0Tu.

The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is located at 50 Mark West Springs Road.

SONOMA COUNTY

Farm Trails brings back its spring tour

After a two-year hiatus, Sonoma County Farm Trails has announced the return of its annual Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies Spring Tour on April 30 and May 1.

Dozens of Farm Trails member farms, ranches and agricultural producers will be open to the public and offer tours, demonstrations, tastings and workshops.

Attendees will be able to choose their own agrarian adventure from dozens of farms and artisan producers. Highlights of the Spring Tour including meeting all the farm animals and their babies. Participants will also be able to take behind-the-scenes tours of farms, creameries, orchards and ranches; taste farmstead cheeses, honey, olive oils, jams, juice, wine and cider; and learn about beekeeping, making jam and pollinator gardening.

Some tour stops will be open only one day or for limited hours, and some activities may require a fee and an additional RSVP. Full details of the destinations will be provided via email to registrants before the tour.

Registration is free and required to access the online tour directory and interactive map. To register online, visit farmtrails.org and click on Events.

PETALUMA

Petaluma Oyster Fest serves up oysters, ceviche, paella

Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, in collaboration with Bodega Bay Oyster Company and Quinua Cocina Peruana, will host the fifth annual Petaluma Oyster Fest from noon to 3 p.m. April 30 at the Bodega Bay Oyster Company.

Admission to the benefit event includes fresh oysters (raw or grilled on the half shell), paella, ceviche and unlimited French bread, salads, homemade brownies and refreshments.

All proceeds will be used to fund Rotary community service projects in Sonoma County and select international projects.

Each admission will include tickets for up to 18 fresh or grilled oysters on the half shell. Additional oyster tickets may be purchased. Attendees 21 years and older with valid ID will receive three tickets for draft beers from Hen House Brewery or wine. Free; nonalcoholic beverages also will be served.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry. Tickets for adults (21 and over) are $75; tickets for youth (ages 6 to 20) are $45. Fees apply. Children under age 6 are free. To reserve, go to tinyurl.com/POF-2022.

Bodega Bay Oyster Company is located at 12830 Valley Ford Road.

