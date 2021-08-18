A Levantine salad to match with a crisp wine for late summer

Balverne, 2019 Chalk Hill, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($27), our wine of the week, is a lemon lover’s delight. On first sip, you’ll notice lemongrass, lemon balm and Eureka lemon zest, followed by hints of white grapefruit, pomelo and freshly mowed grass still damp with morning dew.

Following these initial flavors and before the wine’s crisp finish, mineral notes tease your palate, suggesting concrete after a summer rain, cool river rocks and petrichor, that delightful aroma of a light rain after a long dry spell, a scent so evocative you can just about taste it. That’s this wine.

Enjoy this suave sauvignon blanc with oysters on the half shell and nothing more than a spritz of lemon; thinly sliced zucchini dressed with lemon, garlic and olive oil; yogurt gazpacho; fresh goat cheeses; fresh ricotta; Petrale sole piccata; chicken paillard; Vietnamese bün with shrimp; and green papaya salad, provided it isn’t too spicy.

Vegetarians will enjoy this wine immensely with lemon risotto served atop a bed of sauteed spinach. It is also excellent with pasta with seared bay scallops in a lemony cream sauce.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a nontraditional tabbouleh for a few reasons. I love the way the wine’s minerality, which borders on earthiness, engages with the bulgur. The match is enhanced using tangy sorrel as the main green instead of parsley or spinach. The green onions and cilantro play an important role, too, in the way they encourage the wine to rise into its bright self.

Sorrel Tabbouleh

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cup medium-grain bulgur

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, from 2 or 3 lemons

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch (about 8 to 10) scallions, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

3 cups fresh sorrel leaves, cut into very thin crosswise ribbons

1 medium ripe tomato, cored and chopped

Put the bulgur in a strainer or mesh colander, shake out any dust, rinse it under cool water and set the strainer with the grain in it in a large bowl. Cover with water and set aside for 10 minutes. Drain off the water, place the bulgur in a tea towel and twist to squeeze out excess moisture.

Wipe the bowl dry and put the bulgur into it.

Add the lemon juice, salt, pepper and cayenne and stir gently to dissolve the salt. Add the olive oil and agitate the bowl to distribute it evenly.

Scatter the scallions over the bulgur, followed by the cucumber, parsley, cilantro and ending with the sorrel. Top with the tomato, cover tightly and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

To serve, toss the tabbouleh so the ingredients are evenly mixed. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and enjoy right away.

Tabbouleh will keep, refrigerated, for 2 or 3 days.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com