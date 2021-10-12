A light fish dish to go with sauvignon blanc

Our wine of the week, Benziger, 2020 North Coast Sauvignon Blanc ($14), is a bright delight, as crisp as crinoline and bright as the morning sun on a clear day. From the moment you lift the glass and taste, you’ll notice citrus in the aromas and on the palate. First come hints of lemon and sour orange, followed by ruby grapefruit, which lingers seductively. It is balanced, elegant and a steal at this price.

There is just a hint of green on the palate, too, suggestive of jalapeños, but without their heat.

At the table, it is a crowd-pleaser. You’ll enjoy it with shrimp, and it blossoms beautifully with shrimp tacos topped with radish salsa. Sand dabs or Petrale sole with beurre blanc, linguine with clams, fresh Dungeness crab salad, feta cheese and young goat cheeses, Meyer lemon risotto, sauteed celery, celery salad, avocado and, come spring, fresh fava beans, all encourage this wine to show itself at its best.

In today’s recipe, I have focused on the flavor of grapefruit to bring together the sauteed flounder — if you can’t find it, you can use sand dabs, Petrale sole, snapper or rock fish instead — and the arugula. The two are delicious together and mirror the pretty complexity of this lovely wine.

Wild Flounder with Arugula and Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Makes 2 servings

For vinaigrette:

1 small shallot, minced

1 cardamom pod, lightly crushed

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed white or green grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar

Pinch of sugar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 to 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

For fish:

3 generous handfuls of fresh small-leaf arugula, rinsed and dried

2 wild flounder fillets

Salt and pepper

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter

1 lemon, halved

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and drained

For the vinaigrette: Put the shallot in a small bowl; add the cardamom pod, grapefruit juice and vinegar and let sit for about 15 minutes. Remove and discard the cardamom pod and add a small pinch of sugar, a very generous pinch of salt and two or three turns of black pepper. Whisk in 4 tablespoons olive oil, taste and correct for acid balance and salt, using the rest of the olive oil if the dressing is too tart for your taste.

For the fish: Put the arugula in a bowl, sprinkle lightly with salt, toss, add about 2 tablespoons of the dressing, toss again and divide between two plates. Set aside.

Working quickly, season the flounder all over with salt and pepper and dredge it in the flour, shaking off excess.

Put 2 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy saute pan set over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot and the butter is foamy, add the fish and saute about 3 minutes, until it turns a deep golden brown. Turn, cook for 1 minute and then carefully squeeze in the juice of one lemon half into the pan. Tilt the pan to distribute the lemon juice. Cook for about 3 minutes more and then transfer the flounder to the plates, draping it across the arugula. Drizzle with a bit more dressing.

Cut the remaining half lemon in half and cut one piece in half again.

Working quickly, add the remaining butter to the pan along with the capers. Swirl the pan until the butter just melts, squeeze the larger piece of lemon into the pan and quickly spoon sauce over both portions.

Garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.