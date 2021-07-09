Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance.

Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in watching the antics of these fascinating small animals. While sugar water is a good source of supplemental energy for the birds, feeders can pose disease risks to them.

Outbreaks of bird salmonellosis (a disease caused by salmonella bacteria) like that which occurred in February this year were spread by songbirds that perch on the feeders. Also, if hummingbird feeders aren’t cleaned daily, especially during warm weather, bacteria, yeast and mold can grow in the water and can hurt hummingbird health. Nectar from flowers has nutrients not contained in sugar water and is the best and healthiest option for them.

Keep feeders clean

If you do put out feeders, many sources recommend cleaning them daily with a 10% bleach solution. Some people use vinegar or detergent to clean them. Thoroughly rinse away any cleaner (with captured shower or sink water) John Shewey, author of “The Hummingbird Handbook” (Portland, Timber Press, 2021), says saucer-style feeders are the easiest to fill and clean.

He adds that evening cleaning, when hummingbirds are roosting, is the least disruptive to their routines. Some people have two feeders and rotate them each day, allowing more convenient cleaning opportunities. Don’t use red food coloring in the water. Hummingbirds are attracted to the feeder’s color, not the water color.

Territorial males

Male hummingbirds can be very territorial. If putting out multiple feeders, separate them enough so each is out of sight from the next and belligerent males can’t dominate all of them.

In the same way, if you are planting for hummingbirds, spread out numerous plants for them in the garden to minimize the ability of one male to monopolize the floral resources.

The Anna’s hummingbird lives in the area year-round. Allen’s hummingbirds breed along the coast in California. The Rufous migrates from Central America through California to breeding grounds in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia.

Insect food, blooms

Hummingbirds feed on insects and nectar. Insects provide essential protein, fats and amino acids for adult and young hummingbirds. Insects are caught in the air and on vegetation or from spider webs and are the only food for the young while they are in the nest. Female hummingbirds raise the young without help from the males.

Pollinator and beneficial insect-friendly flowers and native plants attract the insects hummingbirds eat. They also feed on spiders, gnats, mosquitoes, mites, ants, fruit flies and weevils. Of course, pesticide-free gardens are best.

In a hummingbird garden as in a pollinator garden, think in terms of profusion and abundance of bloom. One or two hummingbird-friendly plants won’t support many hummingbirds.

Hummingbirds need food year-round in our area. Try to have hummingbird-friendly flowers blooming for as many months of the year as you can. Hummingbird flowers are often thought of as red, but they avidly visit many other specific flowers in a diversity of colors. Hummingbird-friendly flowers are often showy and appeal strongly to us as well.

Watering habitat plants a priority

All communities are under severe water restrictions. At present, with many months to go before we may see appreciable rainfall, new plantings are not recommended.

For many people, this may be a good time to assess what plants they already have that appeal to hummingbirds and allocate limited water resources to these. For others, it will be a time to observe what plants hummingbirds are visiting in the area, research new plants and make a list for potential planting when rain starts in earnest again. In any case, focusing on very drought-resistant plants will benefit our communities for years to come.

Summer-blooming drought-resistant shrubs attractive to hummingbirds are shrubs like butterfly bush (buddleya), bottlebrush, desert willow (Chilopsis), galvezia, grevillea, tecoma and vitex. Shrub-like plants that bloom for months, grown in containers or in the ground, and which need more water are flowering maple (abutilon) and single fuchsias. Along the coast, these may require very little water.

Summer blooming, long-flowering drought resistant perennials are: California fuchsia (Epilobium cana), lavender, hummingbird mint (Agastache), lion’s tail (Leonotis leonurus, also called lion’s mane), native penstemon, red-hot pokers (Kniphofia), Lepechinia hastata and Hesperaloe parviflora.

Some container plants that bloom for months are the cigar plants (cuphea) and zinnias.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, Instagram @americangardenschool