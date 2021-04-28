Subscribe

A Miracle Kitchen

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2021, 5:47PM
Like many local food businesses, Miracle Plum in Railroad Square, a specialty grocery that carries high-quality pantry items, natural wines and hip housewares, has had to pivot during the pandemic.

Fortunately, a transition was already underway when the stay-home order took effect in March of 2020. The co-owners had worked on revamping their website in January and February 2020 to launch a new wine club in March.

“We rebuilt our website ... not knowing it was what we needed to stay afloat,” said co-owner Sallie Miller. “That saved our business.”

Overnight, the two women went from having a couple online orders a month to moving all of their business online and expanding their stock of essential goods.

“We really shifted from being a specialty shop to being a grocery,” said co-owner Gwen Gunheim. “We were selling eggs, milk, canned tomatoes and Rancho Gordo beans. We’ve always carried those, but then it really shifted.”

While other food businesses contracted or closed, the Miracle Plum team was able to expand. Last fall they added an off-site kitchen a few blocks north of the shop, in a space where the former A La Heart Catering company once flourished for 20 years.

“It was one of the blessings of COVID,” Gunheim said of the new space they dubbed The Kitchen. “We had thought about building a kitchen in Miracle Plum, but having an off-site kitchen made sense.”

The Kitchen has allowed them to provide a menu of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items, served through The Window at their new spot, located at the corner of Wilson and Davis streets.

“We heard that this place was open in May, and we took it over in October,” Miller said. “Then we quietly opened for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. four days a week.”

Those hours have since expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with pastries and breakfast foods added to the menu. They expect those hours to expand even more, eventually, when foot traffic returns in full force to the historic neighborhood.

Growing popularity

The Kitchen menu, which customers can order online or in person at The Window, appeals to passersby who want to pick up a quick bite.

“In the morning, we serve coffee and pastries and a killer Breakfast Sandwich,” Miller said. “We use a herb compound butter with carrot pesto, baked eggs, raw cheddar, arugula, pickled onions and a hot and sweet sauce made with tomato jam and dried poblan. It’s served on a Red Bird Bakery English muffin.”

The vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich is served hot and designed to be hearty enough to tide you over until lunch. When it doesn’t sell out, the sandwich is a popular lunch item as well, Miller said.

Baked goods for the morning include scones, morning rolls, cookies and a tender olive oil cake, all made in-house. At The Window, you can order a Rose-Tulsi herbal iced tea or a single-origin coffee from Linnea Caffe, a well-respected company that launched in Sonoma County before moving to San Francisco.

After 11 a.m., The Kitchen has a simple menu: one seasonal soup plus a choice of seasonal salads and sandwiches. There are options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

“Our goal was seasonality and being fairly simple but delicious,” Gunheim said. The menu sticks to classic dishes, such as an egg salad sandwich, but gives them a modern twist.

“The Egg Salad Sandwich is super popular,” Miller said. “I’m sort of shocked by it. We use pickles, celery and housemade celery salt in ours.”

On Fridays, the sammie special is a Smashed Chickpea Sandwich on housemade focaccia with feta, roasted carrots, greens and housemade chermoula sauce.

Current salad selections include a Roasted Carrot and Dukkah Salad with black lentils, pickled cabbage, celery, dates and farmers cheese and a Chicken Za’atar Salad with oven-poached chicken, garbanzos, pickled veggies, dates and feta cheese.

Kitchen as a place to play

The Kitchen and The Window are located in a sunny corner of the historic neighborhood. A large adjacent room serves as an office and events space.

“The Kitchen is giving us a lot of possibilities to play,” Gunheim said.

The Kitchen and the Miracle Plum store complement each other. The sandwiches and salads made at The Kitchen are also available at the retail shop just down the street, so people can pick up lunch there, too.

“In the future, we hope to be able to offer a preordered meal kit,” Miller said. That might include a simple sauce with fresh pasta that people could heat up at home for dinner.

There have been other bonuses with their expansion. The Kitchen is a licensed commissary kitchen, so other food entrepreneurs can rent it out when the Miracle Plum team isn’t using it. The women already have one tenant on board, with another scheduled to join in May.

“It’s really hard to get a food business off the ground, so that was exciting for us,” Gunheim said. “We also have a wine license, and we will offer a wine shop here. The Window will become a corner bodega.”

Meanwhile, the duo plans to add a wine bar-type experience to the Miracle Plum store, which will allow customers to sample their selection of domestic and imported natural wines. The shop has outdoor seating on a narrow back patio.

“People could get a couple of glasses of wine and sit outside and have a salad or some small bites,” Gunheim said. “It will reflect our wine selection.”

Finally, The Kitchen has allowed the women to create their own line of Miracle Plum products to sell at the shop and online. The line currently includes a za’atar and a dukkah spice blend, jam, granola, dried tea, frozen cookie dough and a fresh chermoula sauce, a flavorful, Moroccan condiment made of cilantro, basil, garlic, lemon, olive oil and spices.

Collaborations

During the pandemic, the shop teamed up with farmer Miriam Blachman of Medium Farm in Healdsburg to provide customers with a CSA box that includes pristine arugula, lettuces, peas and edible flowers.

“She is a very adept farmer and mostly sold to restaurants,” Miller said. “So after the pandemic hit and restaurants closed, she sold to us. She builds the boxes, and people pick them up from us after ordering through our website.”

Collaborations such as the CSA box are an important part of the Miracle Plum mission. Before the pandemic, Miracle Plum often worked with local and Bay Area chefs and cookbook authors to hold workshops and potlucks, which has given them a broad social media network and Bay Area fan base.

“A lot of people come to us from the city as a destination,” Gunheim said. “We’re really trying to work collaboratively with as many people as we can. If we see someone doing something that aligns with our business, we will try to do something with them.”

In their new space, Gunheim and Miller recently started hosting pop-ups with local bakers like Amy Brown of Marla Bakery in Windsor and chefs such as Navid Manoochehr of Boro Baba Modern Persian in Petaluma.

Some of the shop’s most popular items are the Rustic Bakery Gourmet Flatbread Crackers from Cowgirl Creamery, the Kukuho Rose Heirloom Japanese-style Rice from Koda Farms in the San Joaquin Valley and the Boon Hot Sauce from Los Angeles, a high-end version of Asia’s popular chile-garlic sauce. Since it earned an endorsement from BuzzFeed, Boon has been flying off the shelves.

Now that Sonoma County has moved into the less-restrictive orange tier, the female food entrepreneurs are relieved the area’s many small artisan restaurants can open for indoor dining again, with a 50% capacity.

“We feel like we are a part of that community,” Gunheim said, “even though we are a different business model.”

Miracle Plum Shop is located at 208 Davis St. in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. To order online from the store’s inventory, go to miracleplum.com. For the full menu of The Kitchen, located at 600 Wilson St,. and to preorder grab-and-go food, go to miracleplum.com and click on menu. The Window also accommodates walk-up orders.

This recipe for was adapted from Nadine Abensur, a vegetarian food writer born in Morocco. Chermoula is North Africa’s answer to pesto and often is used on grilled meats, chicken, seafood, vegetables and sandwiches. The New York Shuk Signature Harissa is available at Miracle Plum, which also sells its own Miracle Plum House Chermoula.

Miracle Plum makes its own focaccia bread, but store-bought focaccia will do here. This is a Friday special at The Kitchen/The Window.

Lemony Smashed Chickpea Sandwich

Makes 1 serving

4-inch-by-4-inch focaccia (or ciabatta square)

¼ cup Lemony Smashed Chickpeas (recipe follows)

Enough chermoula to cover one side of focaccia bread

¼ to ⅓ cup brown sugar roasted carrots (see recipe below)

3 tablespoons feta (cut into slabs)

Small handful of arugula

To build the sandwich: Slice open focaccia and spread chermoula on one side and Lemony Smashed Chickpeas on the other.

Layer the chickpea side with roasted carrots, feta and small pile of arugula. Top with the chermoula side and voilà! You have a sandwich.

For brown sugar roasted carrots: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut two carrots into thin paddles and add to small bowl. Pour a generous glug of olive oil. Toss to coat and spread on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar, sea salt and a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Roast in the oven until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Lemony Smashed Chickpeas

6 ounces cooked (or canned) chickpeas

Zest and juice of one lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

1½ tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place cooked chickpeas, lemon zest and juice, tahini and olive oil in a bowl. Smash with a sturdy fork or potato smasher to desired consistency. Add salt and pepper, to taste. If you need to loosen the mixture, add more olive oil or aquafaba from the chickpea can.

Chermoula

Makes about 1¼ cups

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch parsley

2 garlic cloves

¾ teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon harissa, such as the New York Shuk brand

1 lemon, juiced

150 milliliters (about ⅔ cup) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chop off the woody stems of the cilantro and parsley.

Place all ingredients except olive oil in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to very coarsely chop.

Slowly pour in olive oil while the food processor is going. Process until chermoula has a texture similar to pesto. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Miracle Plum makes all its pickles in-house but store-bought pickles are fine. Golden State Pickleworks has lovely pickled red onions (available at the shop along with the Miracle Plum House za'atar).

Chicken and Za'atar Salad

Makes 1 serving

2 cups little gem lettuce

½ cup poached chicken

⅓ cup cooked (or canned) chickpeas

1 tablespoon pickled radish

2 tablespoons pickled carrots

2 tablespoons pickled red onions

1 tablespoon chopped medjool dates

2 tablespoons feta or another crumbly cheese

1 teaspoon za’atar, such as the Miracle Plum House Za'atar

1½ ounces red wine vinaigrette (see recipe below)

Place lettuce in a bowl and layer on chicken, chickpeas, radish, carrots, red onions, dates and feta. Sprinkle chicken with za'atar and serve vinaigrette on the side,

For vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ tablespoon quince syrup (honey could be substituted)

6 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place vinegar and quince syrup in a bowl. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Continue whisking until emulsified. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

