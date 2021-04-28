A Miracle Kitchen

Like many local food businesses, Miracle Plum in Railroad Square, a specialty grocery that carries high-quality pantry items, natural wines and hip housewares, has had to pivot during the pandemic.

Fortunately, a transition was already underway when the stay-home order took effect in March of 2020. The co-owners had worked on revamping their website in January and February 2020 to launch a new wine club in March.

“We rebuilt our website ... not knowing it was what we needed to stay afloat,” said co-owner Sallie Miller. “That saved our business.”

Overnight, the two women went from having a couple online orders a month to moving all of their business online and expanding their stock of essential goods.

“We really shifted from being a specialty shop to being a grocery,” said co-owner Gwen Gunheim. “We were selling eggs, milk, canned tomatoes and Rancho Gordo beans. We’ve always carried those, but then it really shifted.”

While other food businesses contracted or closed, the Miracle Plum team was able to expand. Last fall they added an off-site kitchen a few blocks north of the shop, in a space where the former A La Heart Catering company once flourished for 20 years.

“It was one of the blessings of COVID,” Gunheim said of the new space they dubbed The Kitchen. “We had thought about building a kitchen in Miracle Plum, but having an off-site kitchen made sense.”

The Kitchen has allowed them to provide a menu of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items, served through The Window at their new spot, located at the corner of Wilson and Davis streets.

“We heard that this place was open in May, and we took it over in October,” Miller said. “Then we quietly opened for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. four days a week.”

Those hours have since expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with pastries and breakfast foods added to the menu. They expect those hours to expand even more, eventually, when foot traffic returns in full force to the historic neighborhood.

Growing popularity

The Kitchen menu, which customers can order online or in person at The Window, appeals to passersby who want to pick up a quick bite.

“In the morning, we serve coffee and pastries and a killer Breakfast Sandwich,” Miller said. “We use a herb compound butter with carrot pesto, baked eggs, raw cheddar, arugula, pickled onions and a hot and sweet sauce made with tomato jam and dried poblan. It’s served on a Red Bird Bakery English muffin.”

The vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich is served hot and designed to be hearty enough to tide you over until lunch. When it doesn’t sell out, the sandwich is a popular lunch item as well, Miller said.

Baked goods for the morning include scones, morning rolls, cookies and a tender olive oil cake, all made in-house. At The Window, you can order a Rose-Tulsi herbal iced tea or a single-origin coffee from Linnea Caffe, a well-respected company that launched in Sonoma County before moving to San Francisco.

After 11 a.m., The Kitchen has a simple menu: one seasonal soup plus a choice of seasonal salads and sandwiches. There are options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

“Our goal was seasonality and being fairly simple but delicious,” Gunheim said. The menu sticks to classic dishes, such as an egg salad sandwich, but gives them a modern twist.

“The Egg Salad Sandwich is super popular,” Miller said. “I’m sort of shocked by it. We use pickles, celery and housemade celery salt in ours.”

On Fridays, the sammie special is a Smashed Chickpea Sandwich on housemade focaccia with feta, roasted carrots, greens and housemade chermoula sauce.

Current salad selections include a Roasted Carrot and Dukkah Salad with black lentils, pickled cabbage, celery, dates and farmers cheese and a Chicken Za’atar Salad with oven-poached chicken, garbanzos, pickled veggies, dates and feta cheese.

Kitchen as a place to play

The Kitchen and The Window are located in a sunny corner of the historic neighborhood. A large adjacent room serves as an office and events space.

“The Kitchen is giving us a lot of possibilities to play,” Gunheim said.

The Kitchen and the Miracle Plum store complement each other. The sandwiches and salads made at The Kitchen are also available at the retail shop just down the street, so people can pick up lunch there, too.

“In the future, we hope to be able to offer a preordered meal kit,” Miller said. That might include a simple sauce with fresh pasta that people could heat up at home for dinner.

There have been other bonuses with their expansion. The Kitchen is a licensed commissary kitchen, so other food entrepreneurs can rent it out when the Miracle Plum team isn’t using it. The women already have one tenant on board, with another scheduled to join in May.