With each thing we plant in our garden — familiar and unfamiliar — a dynamic story begins.

Right now, a mostly native perennial garden I planted last year is coming into its own. Its purpose was mostly utilitarian — to serve as a trial area and resource for seeds and cuttings of wildlife-friendly plants I want to propagate. It has achieved these goals but also has become a story of life, fragrance, engagement and beauty.

Late last summer I planted three beds of native perennials that I had started from seed in March 2021. The beds are 4 feet wide and 30 feet long and were formerly part of a weedy field. We tilled in several inches of green-waste compost from the local landfill into the light silty loam soil, then topped the bed with landscape paper and put an additional inch of compost on top to cover it and weigh it down for weed control. The last step was adding two lines of drip tape on each bed, connected to a timer.

Some plants did not bloom much the first year but grew into good-size plants.

This spring, I added some native spring-blooming annual wildflowers as fillers in between the perennials, plants like desert bluebell Phacelia campanularia, Phacelia grandiflora and P. californica, meadowfoam (Limnanthes douglasii), fare-well-to-spring, Clarkia bottae and C. rubicunda. Larger summer annuals include the serpentine sunflower (Helianthus bolanderi) and the silver-leaf sunflower Helianthus argophyllus. Together the annuals and perennials should provide floral resources for native bees all summer and later seeds for birds in the fall.

In June, beds are coming alive. Several real standouts at the moment are the Palmer’s penstemon, the nettle-leafed hyssop, the foothill penstemon (Penstemon heterophyllus) and the western native black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia occidentale).

I’ve tried to grow the Palmer’s penstemon before, but it didn’t grow well, I suspect, because the soil was clay. In this bed, the numerous flower stalks are at least 4 feet tall and clearly a bumblebee favorite, with a number of queens on each plant all day long. The showy light pink, orchid-like flowers with large lower lips are huge and easily fit the big queens. The nectar guides are raspberry-burgundy.

With the aid of iPhone photos, we are really able to examine the intricacies and beauty of each flower by enlarging photos we have taken with them. The yellow brushlike stigma protrudes from the mouth of the flower, while the anthers (the pollen-bearing part of the flower) are held on long curved white filaments in the flower interior. The flowers are super fragrant, with a wonderful light scent that carries in the air.

A plant fit for a queen

A second favorite for the queen bumblebees is the nettle-leaf hyssop. The plants are about 3 feet tall and almost as wide, with an upright bushy growth. The numerous bottlebrush-like flowers are lavender while in bud and white when open.

Because there are many clustered flowers, bees, butterflies and hummingbirds linger on the plant, making them easier to photograph.

Agastaches, in general, are very showy, long-blooming, pollinator-friendly plants. There are many to choose from. Smaller bees are drawn to the blue-purple blooms of the foothill penstemon, a lower and more horizontally growing plant. The three perennials’ form and color work well together and make a soft pastel picture complemented by the deep blue phacelia flowers, pink clarkia and yellow and white meadowfoam. A multitude of small native bees are on the smaller annual flowers.

I planted the western coneflower (Rudbeckia occidentalis) in full sun in my propagation beds and in part shade, where the plants look happier. In the mountains where I have seen it, it was a bumblebee favorite. In my garden, I mostly see small bees on the flowers. These black-eyed Susans lack ray florets (petals) and instead have green bracts surrounding a large prominent cone. Small, clustered flowers open around the cone from the bottom up, providing a lot of floral resources to pollinators.

What I didn’t appreciate before was what a striking architectural plant it is. It is very upright, almost formal, with handsome deep green leaves all the way up the flower stalks. The blooms are held above the plant. If I could bear to cut the flowers, they would make a superb addition to a floral arrangement.

I planted them among peonies, which turned out to be a great combination. The peonies are well-established and fairly drought-tolerant. Their huge opulent flowers and bushy form are a wonderful combination with the upright, very formal rudbeckia.

Besides admiring the floral compositions, my husband and I find ourselves drawn to the beds for bee watching, and many minutes go by without us noticing. When friends are over, their conversations wander off and we see them stroll down the beds entranced by all the activity.

The bumblebee season is young still. The queens should be establishing nests, and we hope to see lots of small workers soon. There are a number of plants that haven’t bloomed yet, so more fun is in store.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at katefrey@mac.com. Instagram @americangardenschool