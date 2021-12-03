Why a New York media executive left his career to open a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County

Ron King was a New York media executive for 20 years with the lifestyle to show for it. He was successful and loved his career, though he was increasingly aware of the frenetic pace of his days and nights.

He wondered: "Do I really want to be in the rat race for the rest of my life?"

As he mindlessly scrolled on his phone one day, he happened upon a TikTok video, of all things, showing a rescued herd of donkeys that had been bound for slaughter. And pretty quickly, he had a realization: Rats, no. Donkeys, yes.

"I never thought about donkeys in my entire life," said King, 52, a former senior vice president at Time, who ran some of the country's largest magazines, including InStyle and Southern Living, and had a front-row seat at the world's premier fashion shows.

For most of his career, he was fixated on rising through the ranks in his highly competitive profession. In 2017, Time was bought by Meredith and King left the company, becoming interim chief revenue officer at another media group.

But after watching the video, he was intrigued about the high rate of donkey slaughter. He dug into the topic and learned that donkeys are one of the most maligned, mistreated and misunderstood animals on the planet. In fact, their intelligence is measured in a 2019 study in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior titled "Dumb or smart asses?" (Answer: smart.)

"Scientific evidence for intelligence in donkeys could expose their historical unmerited cognitive derogatory status," the report begins about the species - the male of which is called a jack and the female is a jenny.

King read an article in the Guardian explaining that the global donkey population was being "decimated." It cited a report from the Donkey Sanctuary, a U.K.-based rescue charity, which predicted that half the global population of donkeys could be wiped out in the span of five years due to the increasing demand for their hides.

King was deeply disturbed.

"Donkeys have been completely cast away from society," said King, who never married and adopted a child in 2006. "It's time we give them some respect."

And so in October 2020, it was decided: "It all clicked. Why not help donkeys?"

In his research, King also found out that some people keep them as pets, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reese Witherspoon and French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot.

Generally, though, the animals are not treated with care and affection. Donkeys are being slaughtered for the sale of their skin, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat anemia, insomnia and reproductive issues.

The popular gelatin-based product is called ejiao, and according to the report, nearly 5 million donkey hides per year are needed to meet the surging demand. China's donkey population - which is currently 2.68 million - has dwindled by a shocking 76% in the past three decades.

Upon further exploration, King learned that the donkey population in the United States was suffering, too. As of March, the U.S. donkey population sat at 14,454, though the number of animals that are killed annually is not known.

"Evidence points to the fact that America's donkeys are ending up in slaughterhouses in Mexico with their skins taken off them and being shipped to China," explained Sian Edwards, a campaign manager at the Donkey Sanctuary.

Plus, she added, beyond the cruelty and welfare challenges related to the donkey trade, "we've got some really severe livelihood issues here that we are concerned about."

Some economies, for instance, depend on donkeys to function, including in Ghana, where farmers rely on the animals to haul goods from village to village. The rising demand for the animal hides in China, though, is spurring a spate of donkey thefts in certain remote African regions, which could have disastrous economic repercussions for the countries that rely on them.

King was struck by the dire fate of the world's donkey population. He has always had a soft spot for animals, he said, but given that he traveled often for work, "I've never lived a life conducive to having animals."

Amid the pandemic and his itch to shake up his professional life, he decided it was time to change that.

King pitched the idea to open a donkey sanctuary to a close friend, Phil Selway, who owns a 75-acre property in Hopland, Calif., which King initially was helping him to sell. It would be the perfect place, King explained to Selway, to create a haven for donkeys.

Selway, a pop art dealer and philanthropist, was on board. When he purchased the property four years ago, he had hoped to convert it into a safe space for rescued animals, but he hadn't figured out the logistics.