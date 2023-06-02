Question: My children want to grow vegetables in our back yard. We can’t afford to install an irrigation system, so I’m looking for a way for them to water that is inexpensive and easy. Do you have any suggestions?”

Answer: Consider using an olla (pronounced oy-yah), a creative way to conserve water while growing plants. Your children will gain a better understanding of water conservation without you investing in major plumbing modifications or a costly drip system. You’ll all feel you’ve made a contribution to saving water and be able to water your vegetables at the same time.

Ollas have been used by people in China, Africa, Brazil, Iran and India for thousands of years and brought to the Americas 500 years ago by the Spanish conquistadors. To make them, people dig up clay and use it to form jug-like vessels. They might make them on a potter’s wheel and fire them in a kiln or dry them in the sun until they harden. Next, they place the jugs in holes in the ground, leaving just the tops exposed. They fill the jugs with water and cap them to prevent evaporation.

Because clay is porous, when plants are placed near a water-filled olla, the water slowly seeps out into the soil. The plant roots grow around the olla, pulling out water when they need them. Ollas save water because the water stays in the olla once the soil around the plant is saturated. When you spray water on plants and soil, it can evaporate before it actually gets to the roots of your plant. That is wasted water.

You can buy ollas, but they are quite expensive. You can try making one using an unglazed terra-cotta pot. If you need to purchase some unglazed pots, try looking in discount outlets.

Seal the drainage hole in the bottom of the unglazed pot. You can use a small amount of nontoxic mounting putty that hardens, a cork or even duct tape. Make sure to seal the top of the pot with a lid, such as an unglazed terra cotta saucer. A lid slows down evaporation and prevents mosquitoes from laying eggs in the olla. Your children can decorate the lid for fun.

Once you’ve plugged the hole in the bottom and found a top, look for a spot in your garden with your children to put your olla and a plant. For your first experiment, we recommend a small pot and a small plant. Avoid using woody plants, like trees or shrubs, because their wood roots can break the olla as they grow.

Once you have some experience with the process, you and your children can add larger pots or several medium-size pots for large plants.

Your children can take notes on the process. For example, what size olla works best for what size plant? How long does it take for water to ooze out of the olla? What happens when the temperature changes or when the plant gets bigger? Do you need to fill the olla more or less in hot weather?

Encourage your children to take photos of the process at each step. Then, together with their notes, they learn to collect data, observe changes and monitor results.

You can leave ollas in the ground from season to season if the temperature stays above freezing. If they freeze while they are wet, they can crack. When you expect a freeze, take ollas out of the ground and store them in a warm place. It’s a good idea to clean ollas with water once a year to remove any roots stuck to them.

There are lots of YouTube videos your children can watch about ollas. Here are some additional resources to explore.

Irrigating with ollas: bit.ly/41xRH12

Making an olla: bit.ly/3O6qm35

Spanish colonial olla irrigation makes a comeback: bit.ly/41vQIia

The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County (sonomamg.ucanr.edu) provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com or their Information Desk at.07-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.