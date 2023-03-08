A portable sandwich for a portable wine

Our wine of the week, Maker, 2022 Wander-Must Verdelho, Lodi ($56 per six-pack), marks the first time wine in a can has been featured here, though it’s not the first canned wine I’ve enjoyed.

This wine takes canned wines to a new level, with a Portuguese varietal that’s bright, crisp and engaging. This vintage is balanced and complex and suggests a range of fruit flavors, from citrus, especially lemon, and pear to nectarine and white peach. It has surprising depth and can accurately be called a pretty wine.

For the best pairings, I suggest focusing on spring flavors, though you’ll want to keep this wine in mind during summer, too, when we are more likely to head to the beach or a park. It’s a great option for a picnic or poolside, when you don’t want to risk a glass bottle.

Among the foods that will engage beautifully with this wine are avocados, celery, chickpeas, baby shrimp, calico scallops and young goat cheese. Roasted asparagus and steamed artichokes work well, too, provided they are adorned with a tangy condiment, such as Italian salsa verde, radish salsa or crème fraîche. Steamed clams are a good match, too.

Radishes are an outstanding companion as well, and there are several ways to enjoy them with this wine. They can be sliced lengthwise, sauteed quickly and folded into a soft corn tortilla. Or they can be a side dish with petrale sole. A simple radish salad with pickled onions and a splash of olive oil is a lovely match.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting something that’s both easy to make and portable. And if the weather is such that you want to stay home, it’s still a delightful match.

Radish Sandwiches with Chives

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

1 bunch (8 - 10) small radishes, preferably French breakfast variety, trimmed

4 slices sourdough bread

3 - 4 ounces young spreadable goat cheese or old-fashioned-style cream cheese

4 teaspoons snipped fresh chives

Kosher salt or Maldon Sea Salt

Black pepper in a mill

Using a sharp knife, cut the radishes into thin diagonal slices. Set them aside.

Set the bread on your work surface and spread a generous amount of cheese over each slice, covering the entire surface of the bread. Sprinkle chives over the cheese and arrange the radishes on top.

Season lightly with salt and black pepper.

Enjoy right away or wrap tightly in foil or plastic wrap and tuck into a picnic basket to enjoy at your destination.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.