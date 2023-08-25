One is a trained assassin raised in the family business and intrigued by poisonous plants; the other is a botanist and college professor haunted by a trauma in her deep past. When a seemingly random shooting occurs on a college campus, both women, complete strangers, are determined to find out who did it and why. Their tandem quests for the truth set them on a potential collision course, a cat-and-mouse game with a shocking reveal that even a seasoned mystery reader would not predict.

Fans of suspense fiction are buckling up this summer with “Before She Finds Me,” another literary thrill ride from Santa Rosa author Chavez. Booklist called it “intricately plotted and wildly exciting” and a multitude of media sites singled it out as a “must read” and “most anticipated” book of the summer and 2023.

But while readers navigate the plot twists of her third novel, Chavez, with little time tor recovery, is already editing her fourth, a suspense thriller set amid a wildfire burn zone in Plumas County, a backdrop that will resonate with local readers who lived through Sonoma County’s harrowing firestorms.

The writer is pounding out popular fiction. “Before She Finds Me,” released in late June, is her third novel in as many years, published by Mulholland Books, a division of Little, Brown and Company. William Morrow published Chavez’s first two books, “No Bad Deed” and “Blood Will Tell.”

When her editor retired, Chavez’s agent approached other editors, and found an enthusiastic advocate in Helen O’Hare at Mulholland.

Having a team provided an opportunity for more of a “creative challenge,” Chavez said. That includes an edgy protagonist who is a professional killer, but also, somehow, sympathetic.

We recently sat down for a catch-up with Chavez, a former Lake County Record Bee reporter, a longtime copy editor for The Press Democrat and, most recently, a corporate communications manager for Kaiser Permanente. She has two grown children, Maya, 22, a recent college graduate, and Jacob, 25, who is studying to become a physician’s assistant.

PD: You set “No Bad Deed in Sonoma County. Why did you choose Southern California as the setting for ”Before She Finds Me?“

Heather Chavez: “Before She Finds Me” is set in Southern California because I know it. My kids went to college down there. My dad still lives in Southern California. I went to school there until middle school. Every place in the book, even if it’s fictional, I’ve been there. The same with the college. I’ve been to the place that inspired the college, Point Loma (where the action that triggers the plot is set). The same with Plumas County. I’ve been through it and around it but I’d never actually been there. So I ended up having to go there several times to talk to people who live there, and to take tours of the area and to immerse myself in it. I had to actually follow the path of the fire (the nearly 1 million acre Dixie Fire of 2021) to see what is around there.

Why is the place and setting so important to you as a writer?

When I read a book, and where it is set, I appreciate the authenticity of the voice. I know there are authors who can use research or maybe even a two-day visit. I’m not one of those authors. A good example is in “Before She Finds Me,” there is a scene where they’re having lunch at a burger place. My gosh. I’ve been there several times. Yet still, during the edit, I said, ‘I’m going to go one more time to track the action.’ I played the conversation while my husband drove where she (the character Julia in the book) exited. Oh crap. The wasn’t enough time to have that whole conversation so I moved the exit down the I-5, otherwise she would have had to be talking at 2½ times the regular speed in order to have that conversation in the time I had allotted for her. It’s a little thing. I want the place to feel authentic. I want people who live there to not to say, ‘Oh that would never happen at that exit.’

How would you characterize your genre?

I would call it a domestic thriller. I’ve always been interested in the relationship in families or between friends or loved ones, the people you know best and how could somebody who loves you or professes to, do something horrible. For me, as a writer and a reader, I’m less interested in the facts and more interested in the why.

Why do you want to write thrillers?

I read “Whispers” by Dean Koontz and I was just inspired. This is what I want to do. That’s the book that did it for me. Yes, please. That is what I want to write.

Who are some of your favorite authors?