A pregnant assassin with a conscience? Santa Rosa author Heather Chavez offers up new thriller in third novel

Heather Chavez’s latest thriller features a pregnant killer, carnivorous plants and enough twists and turns to have you reaching for the Dramamine.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 25, 2023, 12:10PM
“Before She Finds Me” book discussion and signing

Where: Barnes & Noble, 700 4th St., Santa Rosa

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

More about the author: HeatherChavez.com

One is a trained assassin raised in the family business and intrigued by poisonous plants; the other is a botanist and college professor haunted by a trauma in her deep past. When a seemingly random shooting occurs on a college campus, both women, complete strangers, are determined to find out who did it and why. Their tandem quests for the truth set them on a potential collision course, a cat-and-mouse game with a shocking reveal that even a seasoned mystery reader would not predict.

Fans of suspense fiction are buckling up this summer with “Before She Finds Me,” another literary thrill ride from Santa Rosa author Chavez. Booklist called it “intricately plotted and wildly exciting” and a multitude of media sites singled it out as a “must read” and “most anticipated” book of the summer and 2023.

But while readers navigate the plot twists of her third novel, Chavez, with little time tor recovery, is already editing her fourth, a suspense thriller set amid a wildfire burn zone in Plumas County, a backdrop that will resonate with local readers who lived through Sonoma County’s harrowing firestorms.

The writer is pounding out popular fiction. “Before She Finds Me,” released in late June, is her third novel in as many years, published by Mulholland Books, a division of Little, Brown and Company. William Morrow published Chavez’s first two books, “No Bad Deed” and “Blood Will Tell.”

When her editor retired, Chavez’s agent approached other editors, and found an enthusiastic advocate in Helen O’Hare at Mulholland.

Having a team provided an opportunity for more of a “creative challenge,” Chavez said. That includes an edgy protagonist who is a professional killer, but also, somehow, sympathetic.

We recently sat down for a catch-up with Chavez, a former Lake County Record Bee reporter, a longtime copy editor for The Press Democrat and, most recently, a corporate communications manager for Kaiser Permanente. She has two grown children, Maya, 22, a recent college graduate, and Jacob, 25, who is studying to become a physician’s assistant.

PD: You set “No Bad Deed in Sonoma County. Why did you choose Southern California as the setting for ”Before She Finds Me?“

Heather Chavez: “Before She Finds Me” is set in Southern California because I know it. My kids went to college down there. My dad still lives in Southern California. I went to school there until middle school. Every place in the book, even if it’s fictional, I’ve been there. The same with the college. I’ve been to the place that inspired the college, Point Loma (where the action that triggers the plot is set). The same with Plumas County. I’ve been through it and around it but I’d never actually been there. So I ended up having to go there several times to talk to people who live there, and to take tours of the area and to immerse myself in it. I had to actually follow the path of the fire (the nearly 1 million acre Dixie Fire of 2021) to see what is around there.

Why is the place and setting so important to you as a writer?

When I read a book, and where it is set, I appreciate the authenticity of the voice. I know there are authors who can use research or maybe even a two-day visit. I’m not one of those authors. A good example is in “Before She Finds Me,” there is a scene where they’re having lunch at a burger place. My gosh. I’ve been there several times. Yet still, during the edit, I said, ‘I’m going to go one more time to track the action.’ I played the conversation while my husband drove where she (the character Julia in the book) exited. Oh crap. The wasn’t enough time to have that whole conversation so I moved the exit down the I-5, otherwise she would have had to be talking at 2½ times the regular speed in order to have that conversation in the time I had allotted for her. It’s a little thing. I want the place to feel authentic. I want people who live there to not to say, ‘Oh that would never happen at that exit.’

How would you characterize your genre?

I would call it a domestic thriller. I’ve always been interested in the relationship in families or between friends or loved ones, the people you know best and how could somebody who loves you or professes to, do something horrible. For me, as a writer and a reader, I’m less interested in the facts and more interested in the why.

Why do you want to write thrillers?

I read “Whispers” by Dean Koontz and I was just inspired. This is what I want to do. That’s the book that did it for me. Yes, please. That is what I want to write.

Who are some of your favorite authors?

I absolutely love Karen Slaughter and Lisa Gardner. Lisa Unger. There are some people that I just wonder, ‘How do you do what you do?’ Even though they write differently than I do, that they can write so consistently well, I’m really in awe of that. Reading their books makes me want to one day write like they do.

What prompted you to recently leave your full-time day job to write full time?

Whenever you’re doing two things, whatever they are, you always have to prioritize one. And it can change depending on the circumstances. For instance, if you have children at home, you can think … ‘Today I’m prioritizing my family.’ Whereas most of the time I’m prioritizing my day job because that’s what pays the mortgage. You always have to make certain kinds of sacrifices. It came to a point where I was prioritizing my day job probably about 90% of the time and that was not allowing me the time I needed to meet my book deadline. That kind of job (Kaiser) takes a lot out of you. After working for one hour my brain felt like it passed from mush to full on soup. It was very hard to do it.

What is your writing routine now?

I still get up at 5:50 (the same time she got up when she was working a day job, so she could write for two hours before work). I try to keep up my routine so that I don’t fall back and think, ‘I have all this time.’ Because there’s still a deadline.

What is the pace like when you’re producing books?

You’re promoting one book and trying to not only to write but edit another. And I’m already starting to think about my idea for book five. You’re always living with three books in your head: the one that just came out, the one you’re working on and what's next.

You’re facing numerous pages of revision notes from your editor for your next book. Is that daunting?

I think every author feels differently about editorial notes. I will say for me, editing is my favorite part of the process. What overwhelms me would be getting a two-page editorial note because that would tell me it’s on me more. The editorial note to me signals passions, and it signals, ‘I really want to make this book the best it can be.’

What kind of feedback do you get after submitting a draft?

It’s more like these are some of the things we need to look at, like pacing, or a character’s agency, character development. ‘What are they thinking here?’ It’s not like, ‘Let’s make this a cozy mystery and kill off this character.’ They’re not trying to write the book. They’re trying to guide you in the areas they feel are not quite working.

After you have completed your two-book contract with Mulholland, what is next?

I know I will always write because that is what I do, even if I never published another book. I would write because I have to.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

