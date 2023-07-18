Merry Edwards, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County ($50), our wine of the week, is gorgeous, a striking example of its appellation and varietal. It’s also very interesting, with a beguiling union of stone fruit, tropical fruit and citrus.

Ripe white peaches, white nectarines and apricots appear first, followed by pomelo, white pineapple and white grapefruit. Rich mid-palate textures that might make some people think of chardonnay unfold into a lingering finish with plenty of bright acid punctuated by hints of lime zest.

The wine has broad appeal at the table. Simple roasted chicken is a sublime match, as is a salad of Dungeness crab, fennel and mango, when our crab is in season. Grilled salmon with Italian salsa verde; spaghettini with fresh favas, feta, green olives, cherry tomatoes and scallions; wedge salad with Green Goddess Dressing; lapin a la Dijonaisse; steamed clams; Caprese salad; Vietnamese spring rolls; and shrimp salad with lemon and chives are all outstanding companions to this suave quaffer.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by both the wine itself and by our current heat wave. Cook the chicken early in the morning or late in the evening and you won’t heat up the house. The salad itself, so refreshing, coaxes out all the wine’s beautiful nuances.

Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Makes 4 - 6 servings

4 chicken leg-thighs or 6 chicken thighs, see Note

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 small shallot, minced

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 celery stalks, trimmed and cut into very thin diagonal slices

5 - 6 radishes, trimmed and cut into very thin half-moons

2 small Persian or Armenian cucumbers, cut into thin half moons

2 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

3 generous handfuls of arugula

½ cup loosely packed Italian parsley leaves, torn into pieces

¼ cup fresh spearmint leaves, cut into thin ribbons

1 tablespoon fresh chervil leaves, if available

Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and set on a rack in a roasting pan. Set on the middle rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees and pour about ½ inch of boiling water into the pan. Cook for 25 to 35 minutes, until juices run clear when the chicken is pierced close to a bone.

Remove from the oven, cool to remove temperature and pull the meat off the bones. Enjoy the crisp skin, save the bones and pan juices for making stock and tear the chicken into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Put the shallot into a small bowl. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice and several pinches of salt. Set aside for about 15 minutes. Add several turns of black pepper and half the chives. Whisk in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and acid balance. Set aside.

Put the chicken into a medium bowl and add the celery, radishes, cucumbers and green onion. Toss gently, add the dressing and toss again.

To serve, put the arugula into a large bowl and sprinkle with salt. Add the parsley, mint, chervil (if using) and remaining chives. Toss and divide among individual plates or wide shallow bowls. Top with the chicken salad, season each portion with a bit of salt and a turn or two of black pepper and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.