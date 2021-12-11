A Santa Rosa rebuild reclaims land for extended family

When Karen White met up with her three adult children and their spouses for the first time after the Tubbs fire destroyed their beloved family home, they had one message for her: “Please rebuild.”

They knew that to sell the property and move would probably be less expensive and certainly easier. But their memories were deeply rooted in the land nestled in the foothills of northeast Santa Rosa. In fact, daughter Lizzy Luskey wasted no time calling contractor Tom Parsons the day after the fire to get “in the queue” for a rebuild, just in case. Mom Karen was out of the country when the wind-driven wildfire swept through northern Santa Rosa, leveling some 3,000 homes.

“When my mom and I drove up together to see the property for the first time and turned down the driveway, we were nervous,” said Luskey, who has three kids ages 6 to 10. “We didn’t know how we would feel. But we looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my god. It’s still so beautiful.’ And here is this pile of ashes. But we’re out in the country, and it’s gorgeous out here.”

As that first post-fire winter turned to spring, the land began to regenerate, with grass sprouting and some oaks pushing out new leaves. Sonoma County’s Sanborn Tree Service cut off dead limbs, offered tips on watering and predicted a treasured old oak, which two generations of kids liked to swing from, would survive.

That gave them hope and the will to take the risk of staying in a wildfire-prone area. Four years later, the extended clan has a new home, a modern ranch house and accessory dwelling unit built with new energy efficiencies and materials better able to withstand fire, like stucco and Hardieboard fiber cement siding and a metal roof. The naturalistic landscaping by Santa Rosa’s Mark Bowers is more drought- and fire-resistant and includes a 4-foot wide gravel buffer around the perimeter.

Oakland architects Lorin Hill and Armando Quiroz designed a house in the same spirit as the home that was lost, with a separate wing for multiple families to enjoy privacy in their own suites. (John Bedell Photo)

Luskey and her brothers, John and Rafe Hanahan, and their families still spend a lot of time at the 5-acre family home they affectionately called “the Ranch,” purchased in 1986 and expanded and remodeled with growing kids in mind.

So many memories are embedded in the land, where the kids swam in two lakes, played in the woods, gathered wild blackberries and enjoyed old-fashioned thrills in a wooden swing suspended from the branches of that cherished oak. They want their own kids to have that experience.

A team effort

Knowing that rebuilding after a major wildfire would be a major undertaking, the three siblings and their spouses all agreed to pitch in with the multitude of tasks entailed, including the inevitable insurance issues.

Luskey, an interior designer who lives in Orinda with her husband Randy and three kids, agreed to oversee the project. Randy Luskey, an attorney, helped negotiate the insurance recovery. Oldest brother John Hanahan, who is a project manager for a Silicon Valley high-tech company and lives in Saratoga, helped manage finances and inventory losses for the insurance company and oversaw all the technology incorporated into the new house.

Brother Rafe Hanahan, a chief strategy officer for a network of digital dental laboratories who also lives in Orinda, spearheaded the budget and a solar-energy project for the house. Daughters-in-law Molly and Robin Hanahan helped source rentals for White — seven in all — during the two years it took to build a small second home on the property where she could settle until the main house was completed.

“We always celebrated life here,” Lizzy Luskey said at the home on a bright, crisp December morning, with light streaming in through the many windows. “Beyond holiday gatherings, we had a wedding here for Mom’s best friend’s son, and baby showers and wedding showers. My kids had their naming ceremonies here.”

The original Hanahan family home was enlarged and remodeled in 1986. It was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire. (Lizzy Luskey)

Working with architects Lorin Hill and Armando Quiroz of Lorin Hill Architects of Oakland, Luskey proposed a north-facing wall of windows for the new kitchen. This is where, in the old house, a beautiful floor-to-ceiling mahogany bookshelf stood. Now above the sink and energy-saving induction stove are windows galore. The fire cleared a forest of pine and Douglas fir, creating long views up to the ridge that include the pond and lake, visited regularly by two great white herons.