A shared resilience: Survivors of sexual assault share their stories in new documentary
Editor’s note: The following story contains descriptions of sexual abuse and assault that may be upsetting for some readers.
Usually, when I get an email the night before a film shoot, it means there’s a problem. Maybe someone needs to postpone or maybe there’s an equipment issue.
Not this time. When my phone buzzed just after 10 p.m., I opened my email to read:
“I’ve been thinking about this quite a lot, and I wanted to give you a heads up that I plan on sharing — if appropriate in our conversation — that I am a survivor of sexual assault,” Peter Rumble wrote. “It will be the first time I’ve talked about it in a public way, and I don’t know how articulate I’ll be. But I think this could be my most valuable contribution to the video, and I believe it will be good for me personally to finally talk about it openly.”
Up to this point, we’d never met in person. I only knew of Rumble as the CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. As a filmmaker and journalist, I had just started working with Verity, the Sonoma County rape crisis and trauma center, on a short documentary about survivors of sexual assault.
This was June of 2021, not long after three Sonoma County politicians were caught up in various stages of sexual assault investigations. In April, former Sonoma Mayor David Cook pleaded no contest to a felony count of lewd and lascivious acts on a child. That same month, former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob was arrested and accused of multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between December 2019 and March 2021. Also in April, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli was accused by multiple women of sexual assaults over a period dating back to 2003. He would later resign.
The goal of the film with Verity was to take the focus off perpetrators and shine a light on survivors. Four Sonoma County survivors, unrelated to the cases mentioned above, reveal in the documentary how they came to share their stories, to get past the shame and guilt they carried and to help other survivors. The word we kept returning to was “resilience.”
Before Rumble’s email, I already had done pre-interviews with several survivors. With Verity Executive Director Chris Castillo, I compiled a supporting cast of therapists, advocates, nonprofit and community leaders and a police officer. I thought Rumble would serve as a civic leader in the film, to talk about how a community comes together to support its own.
“When I sent that email, I was basically thinking that 30-plus years of not saying anything hasn’t really worked well,” Rumble said nearly a year later, sitting in his office on Courthouse Square. “So it has to be time to try something different.”
Up to this point, he had only told his wife and his sister, who is also a victim of sexual assault by a different abuser. When he showed up the next morning for a raw, emotional interview, Rumble had no idea where it might lead or how he would forge a bond with three fellow survivors he’d never met — Sarah Reidenbach, Lisa Diaz and Megan Berger.
Their life-changing journey culminates Friday, April 22, with the premiere of the half-hour documentary “Survivors.” They’ll meet onstage to share their stories in a night of conversation commemorating April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
One in five women
“What’s interesting with the other survivors in the film is I had never met them, but I had seen their interviews in the film,” said Reidenbach, a Sebastopol veterinarian and mother of three teens, about an early cut of the film she watched. “Then when we came together, before we even said hello, I just wanted to hug all of them.
“For me, our whole world has these superficial forms of knowing each other. We see each other on social media. We say, ‘We’re fine.’ It’s all kind of fake and superficial. But with us four, we cut straight through that, to the deepest part of our wounded souls.”
At its core, the film is about the power of storytelling. For sexual assault survivors, it’s a story that may have taken decades to finally say out loud, becoming both a personal healing experience and inspiration for others.
“I think that’s what we’ve done, right? We’ve told a story about the way that telling your story brings you to the other side, where you can give back, where you can move on, where you can rise and be joyful again,” Reidenbach said.
