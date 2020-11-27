A simple wine compote perfect for the holidays

If you want to keep it simple this holiday season, here’s an irresistible two-ingredient dish — mangoes and white wine.

I came across this wine compote unintentionally one evening and have been smitten with the pairing ever since. I simply wanted to try a new take with mangoes, my latest fascination. After cutting up a few mangoes, I tossed them in the skillet with a little olive oil. Then I put the warm fruit into a decorative dish and poured a tasty dry riesling over them.

What makes this pairing so surprisingly spectacular is that it’s the simplest wine compote on the planet, and yet one of the most complex. The tasty whites get the credit for the complexity because they have trumped-up flavors that include stone fruit, honeysuckle and mineral. The range of options includes dry gewürztraminer, viognier, riesling and chenin blanc. The mangoes may be one note and yet these whites are anything but.

Ever since I inadvertently created this mango compote, I have been sharing it with my circle. Now I realize this is a timely dish for those who want to simplify the holidays without forsaking any flavors. If you want to dress it up with a little color, you can always sprinkle on some pomegranate seeds or cranberry slivers.

What follows are striking “splash wines” with descriptors for your mango compote. These wines have been vetted in The Press Democrat blind tastings and have reeled in high scores. You can’t go wrong with any of them, so have fun with this pairing at your holiday feasts.

Ram’s Gate, 2019 Carneros Estate Vineyard Pinot Blanc, 12.9%, $38. 4.5 stars. This supple pinot blanc is lush but still manages to have pitch-perfect balance. It has aromas and flavors of honeysuckle and stone fruit like nectarine and white peach. It’s well crafted with a lingering finish.

Scribe Winery, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling, 11.5%, $38. 4.5 stars. This is a gorgeous, striking white, a dry riesling that’s light on its feet. It has notes of pear, honeydew, jasmine and mineral and is buoyed by bright acidity.

Smith-Madrone, 2016 Estate Spring Mountain District, Napa Valley Riesling, 12.8%, $34. 4.5 stars. This is an impressive riesling buoyed by great minerality. High-toned stone fruit is coupled with bright acid. It’s nimble and finishes crisp.

Anaba, 2019 Landa Vineyard, Sonoma Valley Viognier, 13.9%, $36. 4 stars. This lovely viognier has pretty stone fruit up front and citrus playing back up, with aromas and flavors of peach, apricot and pink grapefruit. It has bright acid and great balance and finishes crisp.

Eberle, 2019 Paso Robles Cotes-du-Robles Blanc, 13.2%, $26. 4 stars. This is an enticing white with pretty stone fruit — nectarine and white peach. Its great minerality and crisp acid make it light. Delightful.

Husch, 2019 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, 13.7%, $15. 4 stars. Nice and dry, this gewürztraminer is floral, with notes of mango, cinnamon and honeysuckle. It finishes crisp and is just lovely.

Chappellet, 2019 Napa Valley Chenin Blanc, 13.7%, $38. 3.5 stars. This chenin blanc has great structure and refreshing flavors, with notes of Meyer lemon, guava, peach and mineral. Dry, with bright acid and creamy texture, it’s well crafted.

Lang & Reed, 2018 Napa Valley Chenin Blanc, 13%, $35. 3.5 stars. This chenin blanc has great minerality coupled with vibrant fruit flavors and notes of pear, melon and peach. Buoyed with bright acid, this chenin blanc is a refreshing white, crisp and clean. Tasty.

Wine writer Peg Melnik