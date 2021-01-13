A soup reboot: Petaluma chef shares ideas for satisfying, plant-based soup cleanse

During the holidays, the gifts of candy, cookies, wine and spirits took up more than their fair share of real estate under our Christmas trees.

Perhaps we, ahem, overindulged a bit. But let’s cut ourselves some slack. We have survived a year of living dangerously, and we need a bit of comfort food to get us through the dark days of winter plus pandemic days still ahead.

Natasha Raymond, a personal chef in Petaluma, suggests we gently hit the reset button. To get back into a healthier routine, she likes to start off the year with a doable diet: a three-day soup cleanse with super-healthy smoothies and nourishing soups.

“It’s eating really good, clean, nutritious food for three days,” she said. “The whole point is that it’s delicious, and you don’t feel deprived for a second. Your taste buds are satisfied.”

For her clients who sign up for the soup cleanse, she provides breakfast smoothies or oatmeal, a lunch soup and a dinner soup, plus a little snack/dessert as a reward, such as a raspberry mousse, a chia pudding or a “joyball” made with dates and cashews.

“When you are on a cleanse, it’s nice to have one little bite you can pop in your mouth,” she said. “The thing about the cleanse is that it’s portion-controlled. ... There’s enough variety and enough densely packed nutrition so you’re getting fiber, fat and flavor and you don’t feel deprived.”

Plus, it’s only three days! That’s a blip on the screen compared to the time we spent last year in front of the screen, binge-watching movies and TV shows while snacking on bonbons and popcorn.

By stepping away from the holiday habits, Raymond said, you can reset your taste buds, restart yourself physically and gain perspective on your so-called “routine.”

“Honestly, I think that is the most powerful effect of this cleanse,” Raymond said. “To realize our habits are not as powerful as you think they are. They don’t have power over you.”

You may find those cravings for chocolate biscotti disappearing in the rearview mirror once you exit Sweet Tooth Road and merge onto the “Souper” Highway.

“I find having three days away from that stuff, I not only don’t miss it, but I feel better and lighter and I’m more energized,” Raymond said. “Temporarily, you feel better with the sugar and alcohol, but then you have the crash.”

Once you get away from the holiday excess, you can better evaluate your habits and whether they are serving you ... or not. And because soups are nourishing and nutrient-dense, you often eat less, she said.

All the soups Raymond offers in her cleanse program are plant-based. Although she often uses shortcuts like canned beans, she always makes her own broth and sources her vegetables from organic or biodynamic farms such as Open Field in Petaluma.

“Broth is time-consuming, but it’s worth the time,” she said. “Sourcing from a farm is another thing for me that is worth spending the money and the time on.”

Make peace with food

Raymond, who grew up in Delaware in the ’70s and ’80s and went to school with President-elect Joe Biden’s kids, had a problematic relationship with food as a young girl. She was an ice skater who was always trying to reach that perfect body size.

“I went on my first diet at age 7,” she said. “Mom was always on a quest to lose weight and tried every fad diet that came down the pike, often taking me along for the ride. ... Thin was in.”

After working as a yoga instructor in her 30s and 40s, she decided to pivot and try something new. After moving to Petaluma in 2012, she made peace with her food issues and embraced the farm-to-table movement.

“I started to see food differently. It wasn’t the enemy any more,” she said. “Out here, things grow year-round, and you can eat off your trees and out of your garden.”

In 2016, she enrolled in the Santa Rosa Junior College’s Culinary Arts Program and earned a certificate that helped her launch her new career as a personal chef.

“In culinary school, we were working with every ingredient, and that process started to debunk all these fears that I had about food,” Raymond said. “I don’t look at butter and want to run and scream anymore.”

In fact, during the weeks running up to Christmas, the personal chef went through pounds of butter while baking yule logs, pies, tarts and cookies for her clients.

“I was up to my eyeballs in sweets,” she said. “When you’re doing something at a production level, you kind of stop wanting (to eat) it.”

For those interested in trying a soup cleanse, Raymond also suggested cutting out alcohol and coffee at the same time, but it’s not a requirement.