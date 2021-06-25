‘A spitfire and go-getter’: North Bay Spirit Award winner brings energy to Sonoma County Pride
If ever a name described a person, it would be Grace Villafuerte.
Parents Guadalupe and Victor Villafuerte could not have put together two more fitting names for their third child, who charges full force (fuerte means strong in Spanish) at every opportunity to serve her many communities — LGBTQ people, Asian Americans, Filipinos, senior citizens, widows and Santa Rosans. And she does it with uncommon grace, expressed through an unconditional compassion and a vitality that sometimes leaves people breathless in the wake of her dynamism.
“She is just so mighty,” said Lisa Carreno, president and CEO of United Way of the Wine Country. “She is just so remarkably positive and resilient that people feel her power. She exudes that might.”
One of Villafuerte’s chief roles right now is as vice president of Sonoma County Pride, an organization that for more than 30 years has sought to encourage, support and celebrate the LGBTQI community and showcase their accomplishments and contributions. Currently, they’re winding down a whirlwind four weeks of events, community talks and gatherings marking Pride Month.
Usually compressed into a few days punctuated by a traditional parade and festival, the annual celebration this year popped up everywhere with events large and small, from a Tea & Shade Drag Show to a drive-thru parade at Graton Resort and Casino. There was a comedy night in Kenwood with Jason Stuart and Dominique Gelin, a “Wizard of Oz” singalong at Sally Tomatoes, a scavenger hunt, outdoors events and a series of online community conversations on serious topics like support for caregivers, “chosen families” and body dysmorphia.
Pride Month in Sonoma County closes out with the Drag Me to The River drag brunch and benefit for Sonoma County Pride at 12:30 p.m. today in Petaluma and a professionally led therapeutic movement class that mixes martial arts, yoga, dance and nature. That starts at 10 a.m. at the Andy Lopez Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. in Santa Rosa, and is open to all ages. All the events are in service to Pride’s mission to celebrate and uplift the widely diverse LGBTQ community and meet their needs and interests.
At the center of the action is Villafuerte, dreaming up new ideas and facilitating, coordinating and marshaling a small army of volunteers to pull it all off. She is not too proud to also put up and take down equipment and operate out of the hatchback of a small Honda.
“Whatever your charity, she puts her hands on, wherever she sees the need,” said Tina Jackson, co-owner of El Coqui restaurant in Santa Rosa. “She pulls from her source of people because she’s connected with a lot of people.”
One of Villafuerte’s greatest strengths, and her chief responsibility in Pride, is to gather and coordinate volunteers, who are essential to the success of nonprofit fundraising. Villafuerte helped Jackson mount a successful auction and event to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017, using her longtime friendships and connections to pull together raffle items and musicians and volunteers for the effort that ultimately raised $8 million for the stricken U.S. territory.
For her compassion and infectious enthusiasm for her many communities and fierce commitment to social justice, Villafuerte was selected to receive June’s North Bay Spirit Award. The award, a joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, honors people who go above and beyond to serve their communities in ways that are particularly effective and inspire others to give of themselves, too.
“Grace is a pillar in many communities in Sonoma County,” said Elenita Strobel, a professor emeritus of American multicultural studies at Sonoma State University who, like Villafuerte, has roots in the Philippines.
Strobel noted that Villafuerte has served on the boards of several nonprofits, including The Living Room day shelter for homeless women and children, Face to Face/Sonoma County AIDS network and Sonoma County Pride.
“She is an ubiquitous presence in rallies and fundraisers for worthy causes as she speaks for justice, whether it’s LGBTQIA causes, anti-Asian hate, women’s rights, immigration and other issues,” Strobel said.
“As a native Santa Rosa daughter of Filipino immigrant parents, she shows her commitment to care for the elderly and their communities,” Strobel added. “I am impressed by her indefatigable commitment, and her spirit of kindness and generosity is something I honor and seek to emulate.”
As a Filipina American/Asian American gay woman in Sonoma County, the 46-year-old county social worker has navigated sometimes challenging terrain, Strobel said.
