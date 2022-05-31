A taste of spring

When spring comes, I’m always reminded of a quote from Robin Williams: “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party.’”

Everything seems to come alive overnight. There are so many delicious ingredients that are basically only available in spring: asparagus, spring peas, morel mushrooms, fava beans, spring lamb and rhubarb come to mind.

Here are some spring recipes to celebrate the last few weeks of this magical time of renewal, before the summer heat arrives and the tender green produce of spring will seem like a fleeting dream.

I also like to use these white beans and grilled asparagus as an addition to a salad of baby greens dressed with a little citrus vinaigrette.

White Bean and Grilled Asparagus Crostini

Makes 16-20 hors d’oeuvres

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

3 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 cups cooked and drained white beans such as cannellini, gigande or flageolet

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped mint

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ pound tender young asparagus

Lemon or truffle extra-virgin olive oil

Toasted crostini, to serve

Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a saute pan and add onions and garlic. Saute over moderate heat until vegetables just begin to color. Add the beans and heat through. Add mixture to a food processor along with soy sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley and mint. Process in short bursts until fairly smooth (it still should have a little texture). You may need to add a bit of broth or bean cooking liquid to facilitate the blending. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Lightly oil asparagus with remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper. On an outdoor or stovetop grill pan, quickly grill asparagus until crisp-tender. Set aside.

To serve: Spread each crostini with a heaping tablespoon of the bean puree. Top with grilled asparagus cut to fit and drizzle each with a few drops of lemon olive oil.

This is a lovely spring dish when tiny peas and fresh morels are at their best. You can gather the pea shoot garnish in your garden or buy it in Asian markets. Fresh morels can be hard to find, so use whatever special mushroom you can get.

Fresh Pea and Morel Risotto with Pea Broth

Serves 4 to 6

6-7 cups rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

⅓ pound fresh morels, carefully cleaned of any debris

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup finely minced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¼ cup finely chopped celery

2 cups Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

1¼ cups fresh shelled tiny peas

3 tablespoons chopped chives

⅓ - ½ cup freshly grated Asiago or Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Pea Broth (recipe follows)

Fresh pea shoots or tendrils, for garnish

Heat the stock in a saucepan and keep warm over moderate heat.

Melt 2 tablespoons each of the butter and oil in a saute pan and saute morels over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Add remaining butter and oil to a deep saucepan and saute onions, garlic and celery until softened but not brown. Add rice and saute for 2 minutes more or until well coated. Add wine and stir with a wooden spoon until most of it is absorbed. Add the hot broth in ½ cup increments and stir until it is mostly absorbed. Continue adding broth, stirring and cooking until rice is creamy on the outside but still has texture on the inside of each grain.

Stir in peas, reserved morels, chives, cheese and zest and remove from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper and spoon into the center of warm bowls. Pour some of warm pea broth around and top with pea shoots. Serve immediately.

For pea broth: The simplest way to make this is to use a juicer. Simply run fresh young sweet peas through the juicer to make 1 ½ cups of pea juice. Alternately puree cooked peas in a blender. Place in a saucepan along with ¼ cup or so rich chicken or vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer and whisk in 1 to 2 tablespoons softened butter. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

This is a great dish for spring or early summer when favas, fennel and citrus are at their best. Salmon season usually begins in late spring, too. All the vegetables requiring blanching could be done a day ahead and stored refrigerated. I’m smoking the salmon with the skin on because the skin adds lots of flavor. You can remove it before serving or smoke it without the skin if you want.

Hot Smoked Salmon Salad with Favas, Fennel, Citrus and Arugula

Serves 4

For the salmon:

4 5-ounce wild salmon fillets, with skin on

Honey lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)