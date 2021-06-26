A transitional time in the summer garden

Early summer is a transitional time in the garden for ornamentals and vegetables.

In the vegetable garden, as the season progresses and warm weather settles in, spring plantings of greens like lettuce, spinach, mache, orach, Chinese and Japanese greens and radish have likely reached maturity and have been harvested or begun to bolt to set seed. For many people, replanting is not an option due to water restrictions. Fall offers more opportunities if the rains begin in time.

Some cool-season vegetable varieties may be developing spicy flavors due to hot weather. Kale may become tough and slightly hot, though some varieties are more heat-tolerant than others.

Commercial and veteran home growers use different varieties for spring and summer growing. Some varieties perform best in cool weather, others in warm weather and still others will grow well in both seasons. For example, butter lettuces, Romaine and brown leaf varieties like Cantasta have good flavor in winter and summer. Red leaf lettuces and varieties like black-seeded Simpson can become bitter in hot weather.

Make sure to note which varieties grow best for you in each individual climate and in what season. Many seed catalogs specify the best season for particular varieties and note what climates they perform the best in.

Some people like to let a few plants go to seed and save seed to plant later. Others will let a few plants go to seed and scatter or shake the seed heads around the garden where they would like plants to grow the next planting season when weather conditions are right for them. Lettuce and spinach are easy plants to experiment with for this purpose as are plants with large seed like cilantro. Simply thin unwanted seedlings.

What to do when blooms are spent

Spring- and early summer-blooming perennials now have spent blooms. Removing them at this point will tidy the plants up and leave more energy for the remaining blooms and the plant. Some people like to save seed from perennials and will chose to leave at least some seed heads for this purpose. When looking at plants to see how far they should be cut back, look for fresh new growth from the base of the plant. In this case, remove the old plant stems down to this level. In others, like penstemon, remove about two-thirds or more of each stem. Columbine and Delphinium flower stalks should be cut down to just an inch or 2 from the ground. New growth should follow.

Many spring annual flowers like wildflowers and Shirley and hybrid poppies will finish blooming now. If saving seed, wait until seed pods are just dry to harvest them. Green pods hold immature seed, which likely will not germinate.

An easy way to harvest seed from large plants is to put a paper bag over seed heads as far down as it will go. Tilt the bag and plant over, then shake the plant and dried seed heads into the bag.

Some people like to cut stems at this point and leave the spent plant in the bag to dry, while others just save the seed that has fallen into the bag. Let seed dry a couple weeks in a dry place out of the sun. For best seed viability, put seed into sealed plastic bags or jars and store in a dry place with cool temperatures.

If you would like to encourage annual flower volunteers, just as with some vegetables, pulling up or cutting off plants when seed heads are dry and shaking dry flowers over where you would like them to grow is another way of pre-planting your garden for the fall season. Seeds will not germinate until temperatures cool and soil moisture is present.

We are all hoping for abundant fall rain. Having seeds to greet them when they come will give us something to look forward to and hope for.

Bulb foliage is probably pretty dry at this point in the season. It can be cut at any time.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, Instagram @americangardenschool