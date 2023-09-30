A viable alternative to conventional lawn? Cornell may have found one

It’s a grail of contemporary horticulture, a subject of inquiry for scientists and landscape designers alike: how to reinvent the estimated 40 million acres of lawn in the United States, shifting the emphasis toward native plants.

The promise? Less environmental damage and more biodiversity.

Because traditional lawn care is, at its essence, a perpetual fight against biodiversity, a war conducted with mower blades and chemicals. All of the numbers — the gallons of water wasted, the tons of pollution generated — tell us to stop.

But what should replace all of that mowed grass? The answer is not easy.

At Cornell Botanic Gardens, in Ithaca, New York, Todd Bittner, a plant ecologist, and his colleagues took up the question almost 15 years ago, in a quarter-acre research project known as the native lawn demonstration area.

“Please do walk on these plants,” a sign tells visitors, explaining what’s going on underfoot: a test of “low-growing native plants” as an alternative to traditional lawn.

The goal is to identify species that provide “acceptable aesthetics” and can “tolerate moderate trampling,” Bittner said, but that, in every other way, differ from the various fescues, perennial ryegrass and Kentucky bluegrass that have been the mainstays of conventional lawns.

A successfully re-imagined lawn will be sustainable and require minimal or no watering, said Bittner, who, as the director of natural areas for the botanic gardens, manages 3,600 acres, including about one-third of the Cornell University campus.

It will not need fertilizer or pesticides, he said. And the new version will require mowing only once or twice a year, significantly reducing the more than 800 million gallons of gasoline used annually to fuel the country’s lawn mowers and resulting carbon dioxide emissions.

The Cornell project is also looking to identify plants that, once established, will require minimal hand weeding and will form a community that is at least 85% native, supporting a diversity of native insects and other animals.

Looking further ahead, Bittner has one more ask: that the substitute turf grass can be easily grown from seed, the way our current lawn grasses are.

That has been an obstacle with certain species of sedges (Carex), which have a low-growing, grasslike look, and have been a focus of other lawn-alternative studies, at Mount Cuba Center in Delaware and elsewhere. But some of them, including Pennsylvania sedge (C. pensylvanica), “don’t grow readily by seed, and that’s a little bit of the hang-up,” Bittner said. “We wanted this to be something that people could replicate.”

Cornell’s choice: Two species of Danthonia

Researchers elsewhere have looked at various options for replacing the lawn, including wildflower meadows and prairie-style communities dominated by larger grasses, as well as ground covers such as nonnative white clover and low-mow fescue mixes.

To anchor the project at Cornell, the team at the botanic gardens didn’t have to look far. Krissy Boys, a staff horticulturist, had an idea, inspired by some low-growing native grass.

“I fell in love with Danthonia the moment I met it growing along an old seasonal road,” she said.

She was referring to two members of a genus of bunch grasses, commonly called oat grass, that she had noticed under power lines, in old city parks and in cemeteries — growing in unimproved soil with only occasional mowing.

“The combination of native species and a lawn aesthetic provided the inspiration for creating the native lawn,” she said.

Poverty oat grass (Danthonia spicata), which the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center notes is native in 45 states, as well as parts of Canada and Mexico, and flattened oat grass (Danthonia compressa), an Eastern species, became the two dominant species in Cornell’s lawn.

Like our current turf-grass species, Danthonia are cool-season growers, putting out new growth early in spring and again in fall. They are naturally low-growing: D. spicata is about 1 foot tall, and D. compressa grows to maybe 18 inches. In flower, their spikelets extend another 6-10 inches above the foliage.

The original native lawn planting at Cornell, in 2009, included more than 20 species of plants, with 11 grasses and sedges among them — a designed plant community modeled after natural grass- and sedge-dominated ones.

The plants were sown, or introduced as small plugs, into ground from which the turf had been stripped, removing a lot of organic matter and fertility. The remaining soil was amended with sand (and limestone dust in a subsequent phase) to make conditions more well drained and less fertile — the antithesis of what we have offered conventional lawns, and what they rely upon at great environmental cost.