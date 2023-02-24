I recently visited Berkeley, where I grew up. The occasion was a memorial for an old family friend. The trip was a time of reflection, of delving into vivid memories and scenes suspended in time.

I spent a couple of days walking neighborhoods and streets from morning to dinner time, drinking in the past and present. With me walked all the people I have ever been, with different perspectives on life — myself as a child, a teenager, and as an adult with children and aging parents, now deceased. On foot the city has no broad brush. It features distinct cultures of architecture, design and plantings that exist almost like separate states from the rest of the world that offer the visitor on the sidewalk a brief visa of observation. Each step I took retraced many former steps and memories.

Nostalgic walks through old neighborhoods

Home is a city rather than one building. Berkeley then and now is filled with houses from the early 20th century, many built soon after the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

Some signature styles are gracious craftsman homes with wide welcoming porches, woodsy brown shingle cottages, half-timbered Tudors, Prairie styles homes, Neo-Colonials, mission revivals, and Victorians. Each house has its own personality, and happily most have stood solidly through the decades, a tribute to the artisans who built them while facing the future with confidence. From prim to fantastical, they seemed like old friends. Despite years having gone by since my last visit, we eased immediately into a warm and familiar rapport.

What struck me was how so many houses and gardens embraced each other with the familiarity of longtime slightly quirky marriages with partners grown slightly shaggy. Their personalities contrast so strongly with the bare unrooted character of newer developments, where houses are unadorned by foliage, seem unrooted in their surroundings, and appear to have been whirled in for the moment on a strong wind. The past speaks freely to us in the actions of these now unknown hands. These old houses and gardens highlight so strongly that what we plant in our gardens really matters.

Walking with me so long ago were my parents, both avid walkers, especially as we had no car. Excursions with my parents were very different affairs. A typical walk with my mother meant a fast pace from point A to point B, usually encompassing a stop at a bakery where strong black coffee, a butter infused pastry and the newspaper were rapidly consumed. My mother’s definitive unabated opinions about people and politicians, and advice on what everyone should do or not do, came back to me with each step.

My father was a librarian in the Collection Development Department at the University of California. Walks with him were like attending a lecture on the nature of existence, or the foibles of an obscure Icelandic writer, or the arguments for and against a proposed political initiative, or the profundity of a science fiction movie we just saw, or what we should have for dinner at a restaurant he just discovered. I’m not certain how much of the physical surroundings he noticed as we walked. He was so deeply ensconced in his mind, and we too only felt our physical progress down the street by the regular fall of our footsteps rather than the scenery we passed. When I recently retraced our steps up Euclid Street toward Tilden Park, a frequent destination, the blocks felt interminable without my father’s presence.

Free ranging the neighborhoods

As a child during the 1960s and 1970s, the neighborhoods of Berkeley were a place we kids thought of as our own. It was before children were constantly encumbered by parents watching our every move. We were sent out each morning by the words, “Go out and play.” If we reappeared at home outside of mealtimes we would be greeted by, “What are you doing here?”

As a child I thought of each house and garden as distinct personalities designed to catch our eyes and capture our imaginations. Walking back from school we were drawn by houses where the cavernous shadows of giant redwood trees and vegetation guarded dark porches and shadowy recesses that made us shiver. We routinely hopped on one foot from color to color along brightly patterned and painted concrete driveways. We gazed at houses without touching the listless dangling ghostly blooms of deeply fragrant brugmansia shrubs, but gingerly picked vibrant purple exotic tradescantia flowers with long spider-like anthers.

A house my father and I loved was a large stucco mission-style two-story villa on a corner guarded by two immense palm trees on either side. The porch extended the whole front of the house as if it were overlooking the sea, and the roof was topped by undulating parapets as graceful as a silk scarf in the breeze. When I was growing up, the villa was pink and genteelly declining. Flowering shrubs cavorted in the yard like slightly inebriated guests after a party, and magenta bougainvillea crept unchallenged up the balustrades. Purple lantana and white alyssum frothed across pathways like lapping waves from a high tide. It was a place of imagination and mystery. Now it is repainted a more sedate color and neatly tended, the air of intrigue dissipated.

Another house held fondly by my mother and I and now also by my daughters is a yellow Georgian revival with a gambrel roof and large bow window facing the street. The long narrow beckoning entry walk is down the side of the house — then and now a jungle of tree ferns, flowering maple, watsonia, crocosmia, lemon trees, geraniums, and fuchsias.

Each house and garden, wherever they may be, can have a story to communicate with the world and be a place where our memories dwell and speak to us through the years.

Kate Frey is a garden designer and writer whose column appears twice monthly in The Press Democrat. She can be reached at katefrey@mac.com.